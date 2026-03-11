The release of Pokémon Pokopia has seemingly led to a surge in Nintendo's share price following its early critical and commercial success.

According to Bloomberg (thanks, VGC), the game being sold out in numerous outlets across the US and UK has caused a bit of a positive uplift amongst investors after a few months of downturn. Nintendo's share price has jumped up by around 15% over the last two days, going from 8,503 JPY on 9th March to a current total of 9,932 JPY.

Hideki Yasuda, senior analyst at Toyo Securites, points directly to Pokopia as a driving factor, stating "The Pokémon game was a dark horse. It was totally off people's radar, making its popularity a positive development.

Of course, Nintendo still has a way to go if it wants to reach the heights of 2025, during which its share price hit 14,400 JPY, a record for the company.

Pokopia is proving to be a great release for Nintendo, however, and developer Omega Force has done a fantastic job with the game, leveraging its expertise from Dragon Quest Builders. Nintendo also has a solid lineup of games over the coming weeks, with Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Switch 2 Edition scheduled for later this month, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream in April, and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book in May.

A lot of folks are understandably keen to see what the rest of the year looks like for the Switch 2, but we think it's safe to say that many have greatly underestimated how popular Pokopia would be.