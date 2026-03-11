After what's felt like a lifetime, Capcom finally confirmed Mega Man: Dual Override, the latest entry in the iconic side-scrolling action series. Scheduled to launch on Switch and Switch 2 in 2027, there's not a whole lot we know about the game at this early stage, but what we do now know is that Mega Man 11 voice actor Ben Diskin won't be returning to voice the Blue Bomber.

Speaking in a thread on Bluesky, Diskin confirmed that he was asked to come back for the upcoming title, but Capcom was unwilling to provide a union contract. Despite offering assurances that Diskin's voice wouldn't be for AI development in the future, Diskin felt that due to the volatile state of the industry right now, he couldn't take the risk.

Here's a look at Diskin's full statement:

"With a broken Blue Bomber heart, I am no longer the voice of Mega Man. "I was asked to return for Mega Man: Dual Override, but only on the condition I work without the protections of a union contract. I was told there are "full A.I. protections in place that guarantee in writing that [my] voice will never be used for A.I. development" but was also told "with certainty, from [Capcom], that the project will not go union." "While I certainly appreciate the acknowledgement of the concern around AI, working without a contract I can realistically enforce isn't something I can risk. The only way to enforce non-union contracts like this involves personally taking giant companies like Capcom to court and suing if I thought they'd used AI. I don't have the mental, emotional, or monetary strength to survive a protracted legal fight. "In my heart, I want to believe Capcom would never use AI... But in my HEAD, I'm aware that basically every major corporation is looking to incorporate generative AI to save money. The video game industry is facing record layoffs and huge amounts of uncertainty. I need a union contract to feel safe. (Also, as an aside, I don't think it makes sense to strike for over 11 months to get enforceable AI abuse protections and then turn right around and go back to work without them.) "I truly wish Capcom was at least willing to speak with SAG-AFTRA about doing this game union.

I expressed that I'd even be willing to work on a LOWER-budget union contract if it meant this flipped. It genuinely wasn't about the money for me. "It's been an honor voicing Mega Man in Mega Man 11, the best-selling game in the series' history and watching Mega Man reclaim his rightful place as a gaming icon. I hope Mega Man: Dual Override is even more successful than 11 and that everyone enjoys all the hard work the devs are putting into it. "Good luck out there, Mega!" I just wish I could have been there with you."

Diskin's message has been met with unwavering support from fans and fellow voice actors. Yuri Lowenthal, who has provided voice work for games like Xenoblade Chronicles X, Persona 3 Reload, and Mortal Kombat 1, responded to simple say "You are the best of us, Ben".

So we'll have to wait and see who Capcom has lined up to replace Diskin. It's likely we won't hear anything for quite some time given the game's rather vague 2027 release window, but we'll be sure to let you know as soon as we can.