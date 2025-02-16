Best Wario Games Of All Time

Ahh, Wario, everyone's favourite garlic-loving, chaos-breeding antihero. A mirror to Mario — whom he frequently competes against — Wario has been gracing the Mario franchise since 1992 when he was the main villain in the game Boy classic Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins

Since then, Wario has gone from strength to strength, branching out to puzzlers, golf, tennis, soccer, parties, and even getting two of his own series: Wario Land, and WarioWare.

So, to celebrate the release of the fabulous Wario Land 4 on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack's GBA app, we want to focus on the former, for the most part. Wario has a handful of excellent platformers to sink your teeth into, which range from the hazy Game Boy days all the way to the Wii. Maybe one day we'll get a new Wario platformer.

Okay, with that out of the way, let's go through the best Wario platformers of all time, ranked by you, dear readers.

9. Wario: Master of Disguise (DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Suzak Release Date: 5th Mar 2007 ( USA ) / 1st Jun 2007 ( UK/EU )







Developed by Suzak, Wario: Master of Disguise is a bit of an oddball. As you might have gleaned, disguises are the primary gameplay mechanic in this adventure. Each has different abilities and allows Wario to reach areas he could not before. This is in stark contrast to the Wario Land games, where you're only able to transform by getting hit by specific enemies in specific locations. While the concept of being able to transform at any time sounds good on paper, the execution leaves a lot to be desired due to over-reliance on the touchscreen. Switching to different disguises, as well as using most of the abilities, is done with the stylus. Drawing specific shapes to don disguises is a massive source of frustration, as you have to be extremely accurate for the game to recognise the one you want. If you're willing to slog through, you can catch occasional glimpses of brilliance, but they're just too few and far between.

7. Wario World (GCN) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Treasure Release Date: 24th Jun 2003 ( USA ) / 20th Jun 2003 ( UK/EU )

















There's nothing particularly inventive within Wario World and its appealing visuals and fun boss encounters can only go so far to offset its short length, lack of challenge, and how incredibly tedious and repetitive it all is. Even though we know it has its fans! Taking Nintendo's other Gamecube platformers into account — along with Wario's own rich heritage of handheld games — it's tough to give Wario World a recommendation. Unless you're able to find any appeal in the idea of wearing out your GameCube pad's 'B' button while your eyes glaze over, you should really stick to Wario's Game Boy and DS adventures.

5. Wario Land II (GB) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1 Release Date: 9th Mar 1998 ( USA ) / 26th Mar 1998 ( UK/EU ) Big fans of the first game (Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3) might lament Wario Land II's sudden significant change in gameplay, but if you give it a try, you'll find that it's actually rather brilliant. All the unique new gameplay features help flesh the series out and turn it into a wildly different, yet still equally entertaining time. This game would quickly get a Game Boy Color version with backwards compatibility for the original Game Boy, but its standalone grey cart release makes it eligible for this list and a fine entry it is, too.

3. Wario Land 3 (GBC) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1 Release Date: 30th May 2000 ( USA ) / 14th Apr 2000 ( UK/EU ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online













Like Wario Land II before it, Wario Land 3 is, in some ways, more of a puzzle game than an action game and it's essential to know going in that this is very different from a standard Mario platformer. The Wario concept was refined further in this third entry, with a ton of stages and different paths making it easily the biggest Wario Land in terms of scope. If you enjoyed the previous adventure, then this generously expanded outing is likely to please you even more. If this is your first Wario Land, you absolutely must try it. And if the previous one wasn't your cup of tea? Waaaaaaaaaaaaah!

2. Wario Land 4 (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1 Release Date: 19th Nov 2001 ( USA ) / 17th Nov 2001 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack

















Wario Land 4 is a testament to quality over quantity, with the clever nonlinear level structures that lend themselves to multiple playthroughs and further exploration to unlock all the extras. It's a platformer for platforming veterans, full of impeccable level design and a quirky audiovisual presentation that would go on to set the precedent for the WarioWare series. If you're a fan of platformers — which will probably be the majority of you if you're Nintendo aficionados — Wario Land 4 is an absolute must-play.