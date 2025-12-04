Mini Review Red Dead Redemption: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - The Update That This Epic Deserved "It's wanting that gets so many folk in trouble..."

Farming Simulator: Signature Edition (GIANTS Software, 9th Dec, $59.99) - Farming Simulator: Signature Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. Publisher and developer GIANTS Software announces a comprehensive edition of its hit simulation game for Nintendo's upcoming gaming console. New game based on Farming Simulator 25, the latest main entry to the series 400+ authentic machines, 25 crops, and 3 maps for agricultural variety Release date and a major new brand to be announced soon

Little Rocket Lab – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (No More Robots, 10th Dec, $19.99) - You play as Morgan, an aspiring engineer headed home to complete your family's dream project - a rocket ship! Finding home not quite how she left it, Morgan will need to research and build clever contraptions and sprawling factories to help the locals. From simple drills and furnaces to complex assemblers, cranes and miles of conveyor belts, you'll convert local resources into useful materials and bring industry back to sleepy St. Ambroise.

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny (Game Mill, 30th Sep, $49.99) - Journey across Nickelodeon-inspired fantasy lands on a grand quest inspired by tabletop RPGs in Nicktoons & the Dice of Destiny! Slash, bash, cast spells, and strategize your way to victory against a variety of enemies in fast-paced and fluid ARPG combat. Upgrade your weapons and master new abilities in solo play and local co-op for up to four players.

SHUTEN ORDER – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Spike Chunsoft, 27th Nov, $52.48) - In a world steeped in despair and chaos, a strange religious organization called Shuten Order emerges, yearning for the end of humanity. The group rapidly gains followers, eventually forming a small nation state called Shuten.

Skate Story (Devolver Digital, 8th Dec, $19.99) - Ollie, kickflip, and grind your way through the ash and smoke of the Underworld as you take on a seemingly impossible quest. Skate fast to destroy demons and save other tortured souls on your journey from a fragile beginner to a hardened skater.

Ultimate Sheep Raccoon [Switch 2] (Clever Endeavour Games, 9th Dec, $19.99) - Race to victory through a mayhem-filled obstacle course of deadly traps you’ve built with friends while pulling off sick tricks! Ultimate Sheep Raccoon is a bike-racing party game where you and your friends build a course of ramps, obstacles, and traps! Dodge hazards, do crazy tricks, and use power-ups to get ahead of the competition. Pedal to victory with up to 8 players locally, online, and cross-platform.

A Game About Digging A Hole (Rokaplay, 9th Dec, $4.99) - Dig deep, sell what you find, update your equipment to continue your journey further and further. With every spadeful you dig, you get closer to the truth. There's no rush, no rules - just you and the adventure underground. Costs as much as a coffee, but is fun for longer!

Arcade Archives KARATE BLAZERS (HAMSTER, 27th Nov, $7.99) - KARATE BLAZERS is an action game released by VIDEO SYSTEM in 1991. Choose one of 4 martial arts masters, each with his own distinct killing blow. Or play together locally with up to 4 players. Feel the excitement of real fighting as you fight to recover the secret scrolls and save the daughter of your slain master.

Amazing Maze (LUCKY RACCOON GAMES, 1st Dec, $4.99) - Get ready to roll, jump, and think your way through a series of stunning 3D mazes! Amazing Maze redefines the classic “roll-a-ball” experience with creative twists, parkour-inspired moves, and physics-based puzzles that challenge both your reflexes and your mind. Collect the yellow cubes, find the exit, and master each maze with creativity and precision.

Blitz Smash Ultimate (Matt Concepts, 29th Nov, $9.99) - Help Zealot find her lost brother, Solitude, in the vibrant but chaotic 'Other Dimension' where riches are abundant and dangers aplenty! Combine bullet powers found on the field to create unique bullet types. Dash to avoid attacks but also to crash enemies or deflect bullets.

Blood: Refreshed Supply (Nightdive Studios, 4th Dec, $29.99) - Originally developed by Monolith Productions and released in 1997 on MS-DOS PCs, Blood is a legendary first-person shooter dripping with Lovecraftian atmosphere and chunks of crimson viscera. Nightdive Studios released an updated edition called Blood: Fresh Supply on PC in 2019; now, the studio is back with a definitive remaster featuring additional technical enhancements for modern platforms, including up to 4K resolution at unlocked frame rates, local split-screen and online co-op for up to 8 players, a Vault with behind-the-scenes content from the development of Blood, and more!

Cats Ritual (SOURCE BYTE, 4th Dec, $4.06) - Welcome to "Cats Ritual" a captivating indie adventure where you must navigate a decaying city to gather 30 elusive cats and save an eccentric NPC from the clutches of ancient cat spirits. As you explore the hidden corners of this forsaken urban landscape—alleys, abandoned lots, and shadowy rooftops—you'll uncover the secrets behind the Eternal Ritual, a sacred dance that keeps the malevolent cat spirits at bay.

Cozy Tiny Home (REDDEER.GAMES, 9th Dec, $14.99) - Step into a pastel paradise where creativity meets comfort. In Cozy Tiny Home, every item tells a story - from soft cushions and glowing lamps to shelves packed with memories. Whether you’re decorating a snug study, a sunny living room, or a peaceful bedroom, each space becomes your own cozy retreat filled with charm, color, and serenity.

DETECTIVE – Rainy Night (JanduSoft, 4th Dec, $10.99) - Detective Rainy Night puts you in the shoes of Iker Carmona, a police officer investigating a string of strange disappearances. After a long drive, Iker decides to spend the night at a small roadside motel called the Holiday. What begins as a quiet stop quickly spirals into something far more sinister.

Dino Dawn Doom (GAME NACIONAL, 6th Dec, $9.99) - Manage limited resources as you fight to stay alive against the most ferocious dinosaurs, and investigate the mysterious disappearance of a team of mercenary explorers. Procedurally generated environments, meaning each new campaign presents a brand-new challenge.



EGGCONSOLE Lizard PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 4th Dec, $6.49) - Obtain the Book of Truth from the legendary Lizard Tower! This title is highly acclaimed as one of the finest Japanese-made RPGs from the dawn of PC gaming.

HELL BLOOD: INFERNO RETRO SHOOTER (Vitalii Kaminskyi, 28th Nov, $9.99) - Inspired by the golden age of ’90s shooters, HELL BLOOD combines classic fast-paced combat with modern roguelike progression and acrobatic movement. Every level is alive — shifting layouts, evolving enemies, and unpredictable encounters keep you on edge. Run, dash, double jump, wall-run, and unleash chaos in a storm of fire and fury.

Just a Little Purr Suit (Afil Games, 4th Dec, $4.99) - In Just a Little Purr_suit, guide a clever kitten in a turn-based strategy puzzle with 65 handcrafted levels. Use cards to decide every move: advance, launch the kitten with cannons, bounce on trampolines, cross mysterious portals, and even create new platforms to overcome challenges.

Keep The Heroes Out (Bitten Toast Games, 9th Dec, $19.99) - Monsters may die, which is tragic, but you can always bring them back to the dungeon! So you are never eliminated from the game, however, treasure gone, is gone forever. Each player chooses one of the monsters to play. All monsters have their own special abilities, a different amount of creatures and their unique starting deck of cards.

KIBORG (Sobaka Studio, 9th Dec, $24.99) - FIGHT FOR YOUR FREEDOM In the future, even death can’t free you. If a criminal dies while serving their sentence, they are reconstructed to return to their suffering. And you’re serving a 1300-year sentence. The only way to shorten this sentence? Win on “The Last Ticket. ” The rules are simple: there is a shuttle on the roof of the prison, and if you can fight your way through hordes of other inmates and reach it in time, you will be given your freedom.

Little Rocket Lab [Switch 1] (No More Robots, 10th Dec, $19.99) - Build clever contraptions and sprawling factories to solve puzzles and help the town. Get to know the locals, make lifelong friendships and become the heart of the community. Research and invent new machines, energy sources and mechanical friends. Discover a heartwarming story as Morgan, an aspiring engineer with high hopes for town! Finally build your family's rocket ship!

LOK Digital (Draknek, 9th Dec, $14.99) - Discover a cryptic language of world-changing words Learn the rules as you go and uncover how each new word has its own special ability to change the world around you in deep and surprising ways. Expand your vocabulary through 15 distinct worlds, each one exploring a new mechanic and completely shaking up the way you solve puzzles. Master their mind-bending effects With approachable mechanics and mind-bending gameplay, LOK Digital invites you to return every day for new procedurally generated puzzles showcasing the breadth and depth of mechanics.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond [Switch 1] (Nintendo, 4th Dec, $59.99) - Samus Aran, the galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter, must explore the mysterious planet of Viewros, wielding new psychic abilities to find a way home in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond on Nintendo Switch. Scan stone statues and ruins for clues on how to progress, unlocking more mysterious psychic abilities as you learn more about the Lamorn – an ancient alien race that once inhabited Viewros. - Read our Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Switch 1 review

Milano’s Odd Job Collection (Marvelous (XSEED), 9th Dec, $14.99) - School’s out, but 11-year-old Milano’s mom needs to go to the hospital and Milano is sent to spend the summer with her uncle. There’s one small problem – her uncle is away on vacation! Left on her own, Milano decides to make the most of her situation by taking up a variety of part-time jobs in town. Over the next 40 days, Milano goes all in – delivering pizzas, nursing sick patients, milking flying cows, and more – to make this summer unforgettable. And maybe she can spruce up her uncle’s place and have some fun while she’s at it. Previously only available in Japan, this charming classic delivers cute Japanese nostalgia to worldwide audiences for the first time!

Montezuma’s Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition (eastasiasoft, 10th Dec, $14.99) - The 1983 classic multi-room platformer Montezuma’s Revenge returns in 2. 5D glory, and now Pedro’s adventure is bigger than ever with 100 tricky rooms to explore! For its 40th anniversary, what was once an unfinished game is now resurrected to match the full vision of creator Robert Jaeger. This time you can choose between male and female explorers, Pedro or his sister Rosita, to delve deep into the dangerous ruins and hunt for treasures untold! Montezuma’s Revenge: The 40th Anniversary Edition is remade from the ground up with vibrant 3D visuals while preserving the 1983 original’s 2D gameplay style.

Nightmare: The Lunatic (CFK, 4th Dec, $16.99) - Nightmare: The Lunatic is a roguelite action RPG depicting the struggle of escaping a never-ending nightmare. You have been trapped in a perpetual nightmare. To escape this hair-raising hamster wheel you’re stuck on, you must explore the dream to reach its end. With the dream merchant who got pulled into the nightmare with you, leap into battle to forge your way toward the source of this horrid dream.

Octopath Traveler 0 [Switch 1] (Square Enix, 4th Dec, $49.99) - Enjoy familiar features such as the series' HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG; the player's ability to roleplay using Path Actions of their choice; and the Break and Boost system that can turn the tide of battle. Additionally, brand-new features such as character creation and town building allow you to create your own character and restore your hometown.

Old School Rally (Astrolabe Games, 4th Dec, $19.99) - A nostalgic racing game that combines the charm of classic retro style visuals with the thrill of international rally competitions. Old School Rally features fast-paced, arcade-style gameplay, with emphasis on driving skill and high-speed maneuvers.

Pad Quad (Afil Games, 10th Dec, $4.99) - Get ready to bounce into action with Pad Quad, a lightning-fast platformer where padel meets pure arcade fun! Control adorable pixel mascots inspired by QUAD Sports rackets and race across futuristic arenas packed with enemies, traps, and tricky jumps.

Recipe of Love (moesoft, 29th Nov, $24.99) - Yuma, a first-year high school student, was eating lunch he had bought when a beautiful senpai, Mio, appeared before him. She offered him a homemade bento, saying, "I couldn't finish it." Thus begins a bittersweet youthful love story. Their special lunchtime together on the bench behind the school gradually connects their hearts. Through jealousy and misunderstandings, a story of first love blossoms. Includes Japanese voice acting.

Sacrifice For Sale (Sometimes You, 5th Dec, $9.99) - Experience interaction in a new and engaging way. Choose to respond to what the characters have to say… directly! Deal with your own hostage situation, negotiate for more than just your freedom. Learn about the people who hold you captive, deconstruct the cult, manipulate them- all to not end up as their next sacrifice. Learn the value of silence! You will never speak a word unless you actively choose to.

Santa’s Christmas Story 2 The Frozen Gift War (Eclipse Interactive, 4th Dec, $6.99) - Santa’s Christmas Story 2: The Frozen Gift War is a festive platformer adventure! Play as Santa, collect lost gifts, run through icy worlds, and battle frozen enemies. Face fun challenges, unlock power-ups, and defeat the Boss to save Christmas!

Speed Factor (Ratalaika Games, 5th Dec, $4.99) - Inspired by 80s and 90s classics, Speed Factor is an old-school racing game with pixelated graphics, arcade driving style, exhilarating punk rock music, and some awesome classic cars! Customize the difficulty level and traction assist level to your personal tastes to make the game as easy or challenging as you want.

Spot The Cat (Trefl S.A, 5th Dec, $6.99) - Can you find two identical cats?

Ultimate Sheep Raccoon [Switch 1] (Clever Endeavour Games, 9th Dec, $19.99) - Race to victory through a mayhem-filled obstacle course of deadly traps you’ve built with friends while pulling off sick tricks! Ultimate Sheep Raccoon is a bike-racing party game where you and your friends build a course of ramps, obstacles, and traps! Dodge hazards, do crazy tricks, and use power-ups to get ahead of the competition. Pedal to victory with up to 8 players locally, online, and cross-platform.

