11th March 2025 marked the 30th anniversary of Chrono Trigger. Square Enix marked the occasion by announcing that "various projects" would be coming our way over the next year, but so far, those projects have been limited to character popularity polls and planned orchestral concerts. Importantly, that's not the remake that we all want to see and have been chatting about for years. But we're still not ready to completely throw out all hope just yet.

You see, in the latest episode of the 'KosoKoso Hōsō Kyoku' talk show livestream (translated by Automaton), Dragon Quest creator and Chrono Trigger supervisor Yuji Horii attempted to keep his lips sealed about where the series is heading — but in saying nothing, has he actually said everything?

"I can't talk about that," Horii-san told the interviewer when asked whether the smaller anniversary events might be "foreshadowing" bigger developments down the line. He jokingly added clarifying statements like, "Wait, if I say that, you'll figure it out!," "Don't ask!," and "I'll get in trouble!" before the panel decided to move on with the show.

Hmmm. It's far from anything concrete, and there's every chance that Horii-san was genuinely just trying to get himself out of a sticky situation, but we can't help feeling that the whole thing is a little suspicious. Hey, perhaps it's just wishful thinking on our end.

Back in May, it seemed like Horii-san might have let the news of an upcoming remake slip during a panel at Napoli Comicon. However, it later turned out that it was just the translator bringing up the series, not Yuji Horii himself. D'oh.

At the time of writing, the best way to officially play Chrono Trigger remains the wonderful 2008 DS port, which'll set you back a pretty penny if you try to pick it up on the resale market today. It has arrived on mobile and Windows in the years since, but come on, we all want to see it on Switch (2), right?