A lot of classic video games are coming up on major milestones and anniversaries, and one of them happens to be Square Enix's legendary 1995 RPG Chrono Trigger.

Today actually happens to be the game's 30th anniversary since its initial Super Famicom and SNES release and to mark this special occasion, Square Enix has announced it is planning a variety of projects over the next year which will apparently go "beyond the world of the game". This comes from a translation via the official company and game social media accounts. Here it is in full:

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the release of "Chrono Trigger" in 1995. This timeless masterpiece that transcends generations and is still talked about today was born from a dream project by Yuji Horii of "Dragon Quest," Akira Toriyama of "Dragon Ball," and Hironobu Sakaguchi, the creator of "Final Fantasy." As we mark the 30th anniversary, we will be launching various projects that go beyond the world of the game over the next year to express our gratitude to everyone who has played Chrono Trigger so far .The latest information will be posted on Square Enix Official X and @ChronoTriggerPR, so please look forward to it.

In addition to this announcement, there will be a special livestream spotlighting the music of the game's soundtrack. This will take place on 14th March and you'll be able to watch on the Square Enix Music Channel on YouTube.

If you would like to revisit this classic, or experience it for the first time, you'll need to go beyond the Switch, as it's not been released on this platform. Hopefully, this will change at some point in the future - especially now that the big anniversary has arrived.