It looks like Square Enix is still celebrating Chrono Trigger's 30th anniversary — and why shouldn't it? This is one of the most-beloved RPGs of all time.

And today, as a tasty little treat, the company's Japanese YouTube channel has shared a video showcasing close-ups of some of the game's character art and promotional artwork. (thanks to modder and video producer Christa Lee for highlighting!)

The video appears to be a behind-the-scenes look at Square Enix's reproductions of the late, great Akira Toriyama's artwork. Individual characters, the campfire scene, and the battle scene that graces the game's North American box art are among the works shown off.

As for the reason? Well, according to Nova Crystallis, this is all for a social media campaign that Square Enix is holding. If you follow the company's Japanese account on X (formerly Twitter) and respond with your favourite character along with the appropriate hashtag, you'll be in with a chance of winning a piece of art.

It looks like the competition itself is exclusive to Japan, but honestly, the video itself is also a great way of seeing these pieces of iconic art in 2160p, 4K resolution.

The colour and the linework is absolutely beautiful, and we're honestly jonesing to get a piece of that art for our offices...

Earlier today, Square Enix also announced the 'CHRONO TRIGGER Piano Soundscape Arrangement' album, which launches in Japan on 26th November 2025 for 3,300 yen (plus tax). With 12 newly-arranged songs, largely focusing on character themes, this is a must for fans of the iconic score, we think.

Let's hope even more Chrono Trigger celebrations are on the way.

Are you scrambling for some Chrono Trigger art now? What about an artbook? Let us know in the comments.