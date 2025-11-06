Analytics firm Ampere Analysis has posted a list of games it believes would greatly benefit from a remake or remaster (thanks, VGC). This is supposedly based on analysis of the market and consumer behaviours and attitudes – otherwise, we could just as easily pluck a bunch of games from thin air that we think need remakes!

What caught our eye straight away was The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Chrono Trigger, both of which are, according to Ampere, prime candidates for full remakes. Now, we'd be happy to make a case for Chrono Trigger; especially if Square Enix wants to opt for the HD-2D style it's been evolving in recent years. A Link to the Past, though? Hmm, we're not sure about that.

The thing is with top-down Zelda games is that, in our opinion, they kind of need to stay top-down. And considering the game has already received a sequel in the form of A Link Between Worlds, we're not entirely convinced it really needs a remake.

Ampere writer Katie Holt says that while long-time fans consider it a high point in the series, “its dungeon and world design can be considered outdated, and the narrative is relatively linear by today’s standards”. In addition, searching for “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past remake” on Reddit returns an astonishing 48,200 results, and Nintendo would supposedly be wise to approach it in a similar way to the Switch remake of Link's Awakening.

Elsewhere, Ampere believes that Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D would benefit from a remake or a remaster – they're supposedly not fussed which. And yeah, we could get on board with this. With the 40th anniversary looming, we wouldn't be surprised to see Nintendo revisit what is arguably one of the most influential 3D adventure games of all time.

Here's the list of games from Ampere Analysis:

Remake

Assassin’s Creed

Chrono Trigger

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Fallout

Rayman Origins

Resident Evil 5

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune

Remaster

Batman: Arkham Origins

Bloodborne

Bully

Dragon Age Origins

The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind

Fallout: New Vegas

Red Dead Redemption 2

Remake or Remaster