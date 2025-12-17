We know what you're thinking... You don't need yet another reason to pick up Resident Evil Requiem, right? Well, you know us, we're here to deliver the goods.

GameStop has announced that it will be issuing a free tote bag (gasp!) for in-store pre-orders for Requiem on all available platforms. It depicts the ruined landscape of Racoon City with the game's title at the top. Form an orderly queue folks, come on now!





Look, to be serious for a moment, we know it's not the coolest pre-order bonus ever, but heck, it's free. For diehard fans of the series, it could be a cool little thing to hang off the end of a shelf, or something. We're grasping, sure, but still...

Regardless of where you wind up purchasing it, Resident Evil Requiem will launch on the Switch 2 on 27th February 2026. It sees the return of veteran Leon Kennedy and the introduction of FBI agent Grave Ashcroft, whose mother – Alyssa – was a key character in the classic PS2 title, Resident Evil: Oubreak.