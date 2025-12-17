Well, here's a nice piece of news! Fresh off a couple of nominations at The Game Awards, it looks like AdHoc Studio's superhero workplace comedy Dispatch will be flying onto Switch and Switch 2 early next year.

A surprise listing has popped up on the Australian eShop (thanks to Vooks for the heads up), displaying the game and a free Switch 2 upgrade with a planned 29th January release date.

And hey, this is good news! For those who missed out this year, Dispatch is a new comedy from the writers of Tales from the Borderlands and The Wolf Among Us. It sees you step into the shoes of Robert Robertson (superhero alias, Mecha Man), who's forced to take a job in a superhero dispatch centre after his mech suit is destroyed in battle.

Strategically sending out supes is one thing, but a large part of the game is built around your decisions outside the action, with each choice having the potential to send the story in vastly different directions.

All of this is supported by a stacked voice cast, featuring the likes of Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, The Batman's Jeffrey Wright, Cyberpunk 2077's Alanah Pearce, Critical Role's Matt Mercer, Laura Bailey and Travis Willingham and many, many more.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from the eShop listing:

> Shape the Story

In Dispatch, every decision you make influences the unfolding narrative. From banter in the breakroom to life-or-death situations in the field, your choices affect your relationships with the heroes, their allegiances, and the path your own story takes. > Deploy Your Heroes

Use the strategy map to review ongoing emergencies and deploy the right (or wrong) heroes to deal with them. Balance the risks and rewards as you make tactical decisions, knowing that each choice can have lasting consequences for your team and the city. > Manage Your Roster

Managing heroes sometimes goes beyond their powers. Each hero comes with quirks, flaws, and baggage you’ll need to navigate to keep the team together. Upgrade their skills and unlock abilities to boost their effectiveness in the field. Blending narrative, strategy, and humor, Dispatch explores what it means to be a hero, whether you're wearing a cape or behind a desk.

Launching episodically earlier this year, Dispatch has gone on to rack up over 83,000 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews on Steam. Our good friends over at Push Square had this to say about the game's PS5 release: "While it's very light on meaningful gameplay, it tells a brilliantly paced, consistently entertaining superhero story that touches on some refreshingly adult themes".