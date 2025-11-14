Pokémon Legends: Z-A launched for the Switch and Switch 2 last month, and now some new information has surfaced about the game's US release.

During an interview with Kyle Bosman recently, Circana's video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella revealed the new entry in the series is "so far" the "best-selling" physical release in the US this year, while noting how Pokémon (in general) continues to be an unstoppable force.

Mat Piscatella: "Pokémon is the biggest media property around right now, it's leading in our toys tracking, the trading cards are one of the biggest drivers of the entire toy industry right now...it's broken all containment from the video game world in terms of the franchise strength.

"It's the best-selling physical game of the year so far already and it's only been in the market a few weeks. It's going to be one of the big drivers of the holiday quarter."

Not long after the new game's release on the Switch and Switch 2, The Pokémon Company revealed the anticipated title had shifted more than 5.8 million copies worldwide in its first week.

However, not all regions have necessarily reflected the same level of success, with Z-A's retail sales in Europe reportedly the smallest for the main Pokémon games since Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Let's Go, Eevee!.

Although this latest Pokémon entry is available as a proper physical game on the Switch 2, earlier this week, it was revealed Pokémon Pokopia would launch on Nintendo's new hardware as a Game-Key Card release, which could potentially impact sales of the title.