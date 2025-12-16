We're halfway through December, and Fantasy Life i fans may have been wondering "hey, where is that DLC that Level-5 revealed would be coming out this month?". Well, Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino has spoken up to put fan concern to bed.

Yes, The Sinister Broker Bazario’s Schemes is still coming this December on Switch 1 and 2, and it''ll be here "around Christmas", the founder of the company shared on social media earlier today.

As a reminder, this new free DLC brings the Fantasy Life i's blend of RPG elements, crafting, simulation, and exploration into a roguelike formula. Ginormosia is transforming and you'll be going up against new monsters, discover a new artifact, and find new weapons and mounts, too.

So it's pretty meaty! Something to play after you've over-indulged this holiday season, then. Hino said that the team will "be sharing the latest information from the official channels soon, so stay tuned!" So expect something in the next week or so. Because yes, Christmas is next week.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time's upcoming DLC was announced in June this year, a little under a month after the game's release, with a release window following in September.

There have been plenty of other free updates and tweaks since launch too, and with Level-5 riding high after Fantasy Life i and Inazuma Eleven, we can't help but be extremely excited for the future.

