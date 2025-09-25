Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

Professor Layton's delay isn't the only news from Level-5 today. To help lift spirits, it's now officially revealed the Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time major (and entirely free) DLC. This was originally teased earlier this year in June, and it's now scheduled to arrive this December.

It's called "The Sinister Broker Bazario's Schemes" and will introduce players to the new character Bazario, who has an "unsettling grin" and "appears to conceal countless secrets". Additionally, there'll be new monsters to battle, brand-new equipment and mounts, and much more.

Here's a bit about the story and this new character:

"The story unfolds on Ginormosia, which is undergoing a mysterious transformation...At the heart of the story stands Bazario, a new character whose unsettling grin appears to conceal countless secrets. As a familiar jewel begins to glow, the stage shifts to Ginormosia, now enveloped in a darker and more ominous atmosphere."

If you haven't tried out the new Fantasy Life game yet, it's available on the Switch and Switch 2. There's even a paid upgrade path available for a small sum. The title has received multiple updates since the launch as well, enhancing the overall experience.