Remember last month when Level-5 said that it would be adding a Photo Mode to Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time in a July update? That patch got hit with a last-minute delay, but today, it has been released in all its glory.
The ver. 1.5.0 update is now live on Switch and Switch 2, adding the long-awaited Photo Mode, tweaks to mount performance, new objects, camera adjustments, the option to remove players from multiplayer sessions and much more. There's a bunch of bug fixes on top of all that too, natch.
All in all, it has shaped up to be a pretty beefy one. The full patch notes were shared on the Fantasy Life i website, and we have gathered together all of the Switch-relevant info for you to check out below.
Fantasy Life i ver. 1.5.0 (20th Aug 2025)
Feature Additions/Adjustments
Added Photo Mode
- Added a Photo Mode feature to the Weird Pad.
Mount Performance Enhancements
- Added a new item, "Pride of the Mount," which boosts mount performance.
Once acquired, it provides the following enhancements:
- Increased movement speed while dashing
- Unlock double jump
- Unlock cliff climbing
*The "Pride of the Mount" can be obtained as a reward for completing the quest from Monsieur Cobra, in the West Dryridge Desert on Ginormosia.
Added Party Formation feature to the Weird Pad
- Added a feature to manage party formation directly from the Weird Pad.
Adjusted the Camera
- Expanded the camera range on the Base Camp island, allowing players to see farther into the distance.
- Added "Camera Control (Base Camp)" → "Normal/Far" to the Options Menu.
With this addition, the existing "Camera Control" will be renamed to "Camera Control (Past & Ginormosia)".
Added New Objects
- Added the following items:
- Memory of Tropica Panel
- Sky Blue Bed
- Sky Blue Sofa
- Sky Blue Table
- Sky Blue Low Table
- Sky Blue Chair
- Sky Blue Wardrobe
- Sky Blue Chest
- Sky Blue Cabinet
- Sky Blue Rug
- Sky Blue Mat
- Sky Blue Wall
- Blue Flower Painting
- Blue Flower Vase
- Difficult Workbooks
Added New Recipes
- New recipes have been added to the Tropica Isles' secret shop.
Adjusted Encyclopedia Screen
- Expanded the types of fish that appear on the list after obtained, to now include ones without gold crowns.
Adjusted Player Removal Feature
- Added the ability for the host in multiplayer to remove certain players after the adventure has started, if certain condition is met.
- The host can remove the applicable player from the Weird Pad.
- Players who remain inactive for a certain period can be removed.
- An icon will be displayed for players who meet the condition.
Added Sticker/Appliqué Descriptions
- Adjusted the UI to make it easier to see which equipment stickers and appliqués can be applied to.
- No changes have been made to the performance of stickers or appliqués.
Adjusted Evershops / Merchants
- If Evershops or Merchants stop updating due to a change in the system time, the elapsed time will be reset and updates will resume.
Added Content to the Guide
- Added the following content to the Guide:
- "About Disruptive Behaviour" - An explanation about player removal via the Weird Pad.
Balance Adjustments
Adjusted Pro Improv Crafting
- Performing Pro Improv Crafting no longer results in ★1 and ★2 items.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed an issue in Guild Quests where the level might not reach MAX after completing all quests.
-
Fixed an issue in the Strangeling Floor of Treasure Grove where items might not be obtained from the treasure chest.
-
Fixed an issue in the Strangeling Floor of Treasure Grove where the treasure chest might sometimes not appear.
-
Fixed an issue in the "Acquired" item sorting where items were sometimes not sorted correctly.
-
Fixed an issue in the "Recent" Buddy sorting where the sorting sometimes did not function correctly.
-
Fixed an issue in the Aging Altar where buried equipment could sometimes not be retrieved.
-
Fixed an issue where daily rewards on the Activities Menu could be received twice under certain conditions.
-
Fixed an issue where equipment from the "Modern Girl," "Retro Boy," and "Sweet" series could not be sold or gifted.
-
Fixed an issue in certain events on Ginormosia where characters would sometimes not be displayed.
-
Fixed an issue where using "Harvest Tornado Ⅲ" during Boss Veggie harvesting would cause the combo to be interrupted.
-
Fixed an issue in the "Swimmer's Pride" Personal Request where it was possible to move to a map outside Ginormosia during the quest, making further progress impossible.
-
Fixed an issue in Main Story Chapter 4, "Harvest vegetables on Inaji's farm," where moving to a map outside the farm during the quest could sometimes make further progress impossible.
-
Fixed an issue in Main Story Chapter 6, "Go to Eternia's northwest cave," where moving to a map outside Eternia Village during the quest could sometimes make further progress impossible.
-
Fixed an issue in multiplayer Auto Search where the number of rooms found was lower than intended.
-
Fixed an issue in Cross-Save that caused an error window to appear during save data upload, stopping the process.
-
Fixed an issue where linking with an Epic Games account could sometimes fail. (Switch 1/2 only)
-
Fixed an issue where the boss respawn timer would stop progressing during sleep mode. (Switch 1/2 only)