Remember last month when Level-5 said that it would be adding a Photo Mode to Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time in a July update? That patch got hit with a last-minute delay, but today, it has been released in all its glory.

The ver. 1.5.0 update is now live on Switch and Switch 2, adding the long-awaited Photo Mode, tweaks to mount performance, new objects, camera adjustments, the option to remove players from multiplayer sessions and much more. There's a bunch of bug fixes on top of all that too, natch.

All in all, it has shaped up to be a pretty beefy one. The full patch notes were shared on the Fantasy Life i website, and we have gathered together all of the Switch-relevant info for you to check out below.

Fantasy Life i ver. 1.5.0 (20th Aug 2025)

Feature Additions/Adjustments

Added Photo Mode

Added a Photo Mode feature to the Weird Pad.

Mount Performance Enhancements

Added a new item, "Pride of the Mount," which boosts mount performance.

Once acquired, it provides the following enhancements:



Increased movement speed while dashing Unlock double jump Unlock cliff climbing

*The "Pride of the Mount" can be obtained as a reward for completing the quest from Monsieur Cobra, in the West Dryridge Desert on Ginormosia.

Added Party Formation feature to the Weird Pad

Added a feature to manage party formation directly from the Weird Pad.

Adjusted the Camera

Expanded the camera range on the Base Camp island, allowing players to see farther into the distance.

Added "Camera Control (Base Camp)" → "Normal/Far" to the Options Menu.

With this addition, the existing "Camera Control" will be renamed to "Camera Control (Past & Ginormosia)".

Added New Objects

Added the following items:

- Memory of Tropica Panel

- Sky Blue Bed

- Sky Blue Sofa

- Sky Blue Table

- Sky Blue Low Table

- Sky Blue Chair

- Sky Blue Wardrobe

- Sky Blue Chest

- Sky Blue Cabinet

- Sky Blue Rug

- Sky Blue Mat

- Sky Blue Wall

- Blue Flower Painting

- Blue Flower Vase

- Difficult Workbooks

Added New Recipes

New recipes have been added to the Tropica Isles' secret shop.

Adjusted Encyclopedia Screen

Expanded the types of fish that appear on the list after obtained, to now include ones without gold crowns.

Adjusted Player Removal Feature

Added the ability for the host in multiplayer to remove certain players after the adventure has started, if certain condition is met.



The host can remove the applicable player from the Weird Pad. Players who remain inactive for a certain period can be removed. An icon will be displayed for players who meet the condition.



Added Sticker/Appliqué Descriptions

Adjusted the UI to make it easier to see which equipment stickers and appliqués can be applied to.

No changes have been made to the performance of stickers or appliqués.

Adjusted Evershops / Merchants

If Evershops or Merchants stop updating due to a change in the system time, the elapsed time will be reset and updates will resume.

Added Content to the Guide

Added the following content to the Guide:

- "About Disruptive Behaviour" - An explanation about player removal via the Weird Pad.

Balance Adjustments

Adjusted Pro Improv Crafting

Performing Pro Improv Crafting no longer results in ★1 and ★2 items.

Bug Fixes