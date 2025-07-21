Donkey Kong Bananza is out now, and it seems that the vast majority of people have been thoroughly enjoying DK's latest adventure on Switch 2.

According to some reports, however, it seems a small minority have been experiencing some pretty severe motion sickness with the game. This came to our attention via a Reddit thread in which user vruchtenhagel said that they "got extremely nauseous in the first 45 minutes".

The thread has since garnered over 250 comments, some from folks experiencing similar issues, and others kindly offering potential fixes to alleviate the effects.

User bgrandis7 said:

"I was looking for someone who had a similar experience to mine! I felt really, really sick in the first area as well, never had something like that happen to me before. "I think the zooming in and out from 1st and 3rd person on Ingot Isle might be the culprits. I really hope the next areas are less cramped and the camera can be a bit further away."

As highlighted by Nintendo Everything, you can try disabling the motion controls and screen shake via Bananza's options menu to potentially help with the problem. Some commenters in the Reddit thread have stated that such actions have unfortunately not helped, while others have said that it does indeed reduce the motion sickness.

So, we thought we'd put it to you fine folks and see if this really is a potential issue. Have you been feeling any motion sickness from Donkey Kong Bananza? Why not let us know by voting in the below poll and expounding with a comment while you're at it.