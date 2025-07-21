Donkey Kong Bananza is out now, and it seems that the vast majority of people have been thoroughly enjoying DK's latest adventure on Switch 2.
According to some reports, however, it seems a small minority have been experiencing some pretty severe motion sickness with the game. This came to our attention via a Reddit thread in which user vruchtenhagel said that they "got extremely nauseous in the first 45 minutes".
The thread has since garnered over 250 comments, some from folks experiencing similar issues, and others kindly offering potential fixes to alleviate the effects.
User bgrandis7 said:
"I was looking for someone who had a similar experience to mine! I felt really, really sick in the first area as well, never had something like that happen to me before.
"I think the zooming in and out from 1st and 3rd person on Ingot Isle might be the culprits. I really hope the next areas are less cramped and the camera can be a bit further away."
As highlighted by Nintendo Everything, you can try disabling the motion controls and screen shake via Bananza's options menu to potentially help with the problem. Some commenters in the Reddit thread have stated that such actions have unfortunately not helped, while others have said that it does indeed reduce the motion sickness.
So, we thought we'd put it to you fine folks and see if this really is a potential issue. Have you been feeling any motion sickness from Donkey Kong Bananza? Why not let us know by voting in the below poll and expounding with a comment while you're at it.
[source reddit.com, via nintendoeverything.com]
Only the price.
I suffer with this on certain games, but it's usually down to the engine. Duke Nukem 3D 20th Annivesary (or whatever it is called) does it to me within minutes of playing, Ion Fury and a lot of the Nightdive games, such as Quake, Quake 2 and the Turok trilogy.
Hopefully this won't be the case here.
Yup. Giest game ever to do it. Mostly the first day though. I guess my brain now has gone bananas.
Only thing making me nauseous are game key cards.
No, but in general only FPS games mess with me.
I've never gotten motion sick from playing a video game unless I try playing in the car.
I mentioned this elsewhere, but when i'm tired the frame rate subtly bobbing around gives me a slight headachy feeling.
I have only ever had it once before and that was with the Last Guardian on PS4.
No sort of motion sickness, just the occasional camera annoyance when inside tight spaces.
I wish I could participate but I'm still waiting my copy.
Only VR games have made me sick so far, though
Ooh.
This actually puts me off buying. I do. Badly. Don't do well on buses and cars. I am reading a lot about this. How strange!
I get motion sick very quickly and I did not have any problems so far with DK Banaza after about 15h of playtime
I have the tendency to get motion sickness in games (I basically can’t even try VR games a lot of the time) and DK hasn’t given me this feeling in the slightest. The camera can cramp and sometimes digging down can feel confusing at times, but it’s honestly at its worst about those topics in Ingot Island and improves right away after the starting layer.
Never made me feel ill.
Made me feel sad in places.
For one. The complete absence of the donkey Kong soundtrack (a partial phrase serving as a lullaby when he has a nap, doesn’t even count( just seems odd, boggling and just adds even more to making this not feel like a Donkey Kong game.
For two, the redesign just doesn’t work. It’s too different. His goofy facial expressions and massive teeth make him look almost like a totally different Kong.
Cranky Kong and Rambii make an early-ish cameo and look virtually unchanged, so why is Donkey so different?
@Medic_alert Interesting you should say that, as I've only experienced that with The Last Guardian too. I've restarted it three times and never finished it for that reason.
@9_10DOH64 There's definitely some Donkey Kong Country music in the game.
Try playing Breath of the Wild in VR if you want to truly get down with the motion sickness.
Will be back to say how it was for me as soon as my copy arrives and so I finally play Bananza myself - seriously doubt it according to how it usually goes for me (at most I might have camera annoyances from time to time based on what I've heard also in this very comment section), but still!
I mean the game is subject to frantic camera moves and sometime makes you lose track of where you are exactly. That's only when you start going crazy and digging out of the beaten path and trying weird stuff. Otherwise it's fine but it's true that it can be chaotic if you are the kind of gamer who likes to try breaking the game or finding other paths and things like that. So that might be the issue.
Haven't had any problem with it myself though.
@AlexOlney
want to truly get down with the motion sickness
ooh-wah-ah-ah-ah!
@Jack_Goetz there isn’t.
I’m nearly half way through and I’ve heard nothing. David Wise wasn’t even contracted to do anything for the game, anything that appears is just partial references to it. When it does appear it’s like a few bars as a nod to the soundtrack, there is no actual piece of music used. The soundtrack to Donkey Kong is one of the major aesthetic parts to what makes it a Donkey Kong game.
I’m susceptible to motion sickness in gaming. The first time I played DKB I had trouble with it, but I went into the options and slowed the camera speed down. Since then it’s improved 90%.
No motion sickness whatsoever here. And I suffer massively from it with First Person games, much like Ryu said.
@9_10DOH64 Then you’re not listening. I’m on the two ‘The Divide’ worlds, and can think of three, full tracks that I’ve heard from the original DKC so far, and another from its sequel.
@Jack_Goetz I did get through it. It wasn't all the way through and was worse in one place.
That said, I think that game is hugely overrated.
