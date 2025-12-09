Nintendo has revealed the next in-game event set to land in the Donkey Kong Bananza - Emerald Rush DLC, and it features some familiar faces for fans of Jungle Beat.

The 'Dig to the Beat' event gets underway on 16th December, and will be sticking around until 23rd December, so you have plenty of time to rack up an Emerald Rush high score and pick up the reward statues.

And what rewards they are! Hot off the back of Lanky and Chunky Kong's statue appearances last month, the upcoming event features Jungle Beat's Ghastly and Ninja Kong, immortalised as unlockable island accessories.

For reference, here is the exact time that the 'Dig to the Beat' event will kick off in your region:

North America: 12am PST / 1am MST / 2am CST / 3am EST

12am PST / 1am MST / 2am CST / 3am EST UK/Ire: 8am GMT

8am GMT Europe: 9am CET / 10am EET

9am CET / 10am EET Asia/Oceania: 5pm JST / 4pm AWST / 7pm AEDT

As was the case with the two debut events, this one will challenge you to complete Emerald Rush runs with a limited, pre-determined set of perks available, so prepare to switch up your gem-collecting tactics on the fly.

This will likely be the final in-game event of the year, but we expect to see more swing over to the DLC package in 2026.