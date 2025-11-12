Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

Earlier this year, a few months after the Switch 2 launch, Nintendo identified an issue with the Switch release Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition on the new hybrid platform.

Now, according to Nintendo's new Switch 2 compatibility search page, the same title has received an update yesterday on 11th November 2025. According to the note attached, previously identified issues have been fixed.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Compatibility

Supported - Game behaviour is consistent with Nintendo Switch

Update 11/11/2025

Previously identified issues have been resolved with an update

The page doesn't share any specific information, but as previously reported there was an issue where the voices were out of sync in some areas of the title. With the game behaviour now "consistent", the Definitive Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles X should work just fine on the Switch 2.

Since the new system's launch in June, Nintendo has also released an update for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which made several adjustments to improve the overall gameplay on the new platform. There's currently been no mention of upgrades for the Xenoblade games, but there were some reports earlier this year of a supposed "hidden 60fps mode" for the Definitive Edition of X. If we hear anything, we'll be sure to let you know.

This compatibility update follows on from Nintendo's release of new firmware for the Switch 2 yesterday, bumping the system up to Version 21.0.0. You can find out more in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.