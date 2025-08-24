Before the arrival of the Switch 2, Xenoblade Chronicles X got a 'Definitive Edition' release on the Switch in March.

Although there have been no major updates for the game on this new platform (at least yet), it seems Nintendo has now identified an issue with the game on this particular device. As highlighted by Nintendo Everything, "voices may be out of sync in some areas" of the title.

This bug, which should be fixed in the future, follows reports earlier this year about Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition apparently supporting a "hidden 60fps mode".

Since the arrival of the Switch 2 in June, Nintendo has been rolling out regular updates for various first-party Switch titles, enhancing the overall experience on the Switch 2. This included an update for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in the same month, which made "several adjustments" to improve the gameplay on this platform.

