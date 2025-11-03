Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Digital Extremes has been teasing Warframe's Switch 2 version for a few weeks now, and in a recent devstream, the studio revealed that we shouldn't have long to wait before we can get our hands on it.

Accompanied by yet more footage of the game in action, Digital Extremes announced that the Switch 2 native build of Warframe will arrive at some point in 2026. There are no specifics outside of that initial window, we should add, though the team stated that they'll be releasing it "as early as we possibly can in the new year".

The fresh footage showed the game running in handheld on Switch 2 with DLSS enabled, and we have to say, it looks pretty solid. This is still a dev build, but it gives a good indication of load times and how things will fare in close-combat.

This is the second slice of Warframe Switch 2 gameplay that we've seen from Digital Extremes in recent weeks, but this one is made all the sweeter by the thought that we'll soon be able to play it ourselves (hopefully).