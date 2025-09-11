There have been ongoing reports about third-party teams struggling to get their hands on Switch 2 dev kits, but the situation might finally be improving.

The team at Digital Extremes recently shared a Warframe development update, and it seems work on the Switch 2 version of the free-to-play title (which was originally teased in July during TennoCon 2025) is finally underway.

Here's what the CEO Steve Sinclair had to say about this, after previously mentioning in July how the team couldn't wait to get its hands on a dev kit (via GoNintendo):

"We are working on Switch 2 stuff by the way. I don’t think that needs to be secret anymore. We finally have… thanks to our friends at Nintendo, we are on it, and there’s a lot of amazing things that are happening… "…It is a very impressive piece of kit. Our tech leads are working on and are very excited about it.”

Digital Extremes Creative Director Rebecca Ford added to this, mentioning how the team would potentially capture gameplay of this particular version of Warframe and share it in an upcoming development stream.

This story-driven online action game was previously released on the original Switch in 2018, and at the time, we called it a remarkable technical feat for Nintendo's hybrid hardware. This particular port was handled by the talented team at Panic Button.