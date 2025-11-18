Oooof, we love a good shadow drop – love it.

This is one of the coolest we've seen in quite some time, as Aspyr has announced that Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is now available – out of nowhere – on the Switch and Switch 2.

Originally released in 2013 by Crystal Dynamics as a full reboot of the legendary action-adventure series starring Lara Croft, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition gained critical acclaim for its more grounded approach to exploration, strong visuals, and brutal combat.

We're a little sceptical about the visuals on display here, though. Although this is the Definitive Edition, which was effectively a remastered version of Tomb Raider for the PS4, some key enhancements don't appear to be present here.

Perhaps the most obvious one as far as we can see is the increased fidelity seen on Lara's hair. This was a big talking point back in the day, and if this was possible on PS4, why isn't it present here on the Switch 2? Our guess is the game has probably been optimised primarily for the original Switch and thus lost a few of those enhanced features.

We'll reserve judgement for now. We're very keen to get stuck into this, and we're hopeful this means Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider will also follow suit at some point in the future.

Fans can already experience a bunch of classic Lara Croft adventures with Tomb Raider I-III Remastered and Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered on the Switch, with Aspyr adding newly enhanced visuals alongside the original PS1 aesthetics.