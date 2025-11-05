As Switch 2 sales begin to rise, Switch sales are starting to dip – with Nintendo reporting the original unit has experienced a 60% year-on-year drop in sales. It's even led to the Japanese firm decreasing its overall sales forecast for this particular system.

If you are wondering how long the original family of Switch systems will be supported for, ultimately, it comes down to certain market factors. And even though it's selling less overall, sales are still maintaining a steady pace even after the Switch 2's launch.

Here's what Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa had to say about the company's support of the original Switch going forward:

"While our business focus will shift to Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch has maintained a steady sales pace even after the June launch of its successor. While taking consumer demand and the business environment into consideration, we will continue sales of Nintendo Switch hardware."

So, there's no end-of-life date or anything similar (at least for now), and the original hybrid system will still be available to purchase in the foreseeable future.

Nintendo has previously confirmed future support of the system with upcoming releases such as Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and Rhythm Heaven Groove (both due out in 2026), and even a major update scheduled for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In other words, there's still more than enough time for the Switch to topple the DS as Nintendo's best-selling system of all time. The only console ahead of it at that point would be Sony's PlayStation 2, but the two systems are currently about six million sales apart.