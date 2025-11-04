Nintendo has released its latest financial data for the six months ending 30th September 2025, and has provided updated sales figures for the Switch 2.

The console has now sold at least 10.36 million units according to the official figures, which is seemingly more than even Nintendo itself was anticipating. As such, the company has increased its forecast for the year, bumping expected Switch 2 sales up from 15 million to 19 million. Switch 2 software has seen a similar jump up from 45 million to 48 million.

Naturally, this also means that sales for the original Switch family of systems have tanked, with the console pulling in a meagre 1.89 million in sales, a hefty drop of 60% year-on-year. As a result, Nintendo has decreased its forecast for the Switch accordingly, lowering console sales from 4.5 million to 4 million. On the flip side, however, thanks to the magic of backwards compatibility, the software forecast has been increased from 105 million to 125 million; a bump of 19%.

Here's a look at how the Switch 2 has sold across various regions:

Americas - 3.68m

Europe - 2.40m

Japan - 2.35m

Other - 1.93m

With the help of bundles, Mario Kart World has also sold an extraordinary amount, shifting a total of 9.57 million units since launch – a remarkable attach rate of over 92%. Meanwhile, it's been confirmed that Donkey Kong Bananza has sold 3.49 million units, which perhaps isn't as high as fans would have hoped for. Still, it's a good start nevertheless.

Nintendo states that a total of 20.62 million software units for the Switch 2 have been sold since launch, of which approximately 8.10 million were bundled with the console itself.

A pretty solid start for the Switch 2, then! As expected, this also means that gross profit also saw a nice little bump for the company, "rising 25.3% year-on-year to 398.4 billion yen". It's also increased its financial forecasts for the year, including net sales to 2,250.0 billion yen and operating profit to 370.0 billion yen.