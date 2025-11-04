We've been positively itching to see the latest financial report from Nintendo, as we had expected the Switch to finally surpass the Nintendo DS and become the company's best-selling console of all time.

Alas, that hasn't quite happened yet. At 154.01 million units, the Switch is a mere 10,000 units away from the DS, and considering the data is only viable to the end of September 2025, it's likely that the gap has already been closed in the couple of months following.

We don't know that though, so we just have to assume for now that the DS is still in the lead.

Still, what a remarkable feat by the Switch! And let's not forget that the console commands the most software sales by a huge margin, shifting a total of 1,452.79 million units. DS, meanwhile, managed 948.76 million.

Looking at the Switch 2, which has now sold a total of 10.36 million units after just 4 months on the market, it's only 3.2 million units away from surpassing the Wii U - mad.

So let's take a look at where things stand at the moment: