Following the arrival of Chun-Li in the SNK title Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves earlier this week, Capcom has released some free "special EX" colours for the same character (and the previous CotW DLC character, Ken) in Street Fighter 6.

This will change the colours of Outfit 1 on both characters. You can redeem these colours from the game's 'News' section in the 'Notices' menu and no code input is required. Here's a look:

"Chun-Li's kicking into Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves! Celebrate her arrival with free special EX colors for Chun-Li and Ken's Outfit 1!"

Although Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves isn't available on the Switch 2, if you want a slice of SNK action, you can always check out the Terry and Mai DLC in Street Fighter 6, or perhaps even some of SNK's past releases.

Capcom also announced its new Ghosts 'n Goblins collab this week. It includes another classic game to unlock and much more. And if you don't already own the latest entry in the Street Fighter series, the base game is currently 50% off its regular price in select regions - bringing it down to £17.49 / $19.99. There's also a demo you can download from the eShop.