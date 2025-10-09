Nintendo has this week added three titles to its Switch Online SNES library. These games include Mario & Wario (requiring mouse controls), Bubsy in: Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind and Fatal Fury Special.

Three classic Super NES titles will be release on Super Nintendo – Nintendo Classics!

Action puzzles abound in this title released only in Japan for the Super Famicom™ system in 1993. Wario has dropped a bucket on poor Mario's head, and now he can't see! So it's up to you to lead Mario safely to Luigi. Use the forest fairy's magic wand to create platforms, change the direction Mario walks, and defeat enemies. You can clear a total of 100 screens full of unique challenges using simple controls—just move the mouse to move the fairy and click the left button once to perform actions.

BUBSY™ in: Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind

Bubsy the bobcat is on the prowl to recover his stolen yarn!

Play as the furr-ocious feline himself in this action title released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System™ in 1993. Bubsy's grand adventure begins when his precious yarn is stolen by a race of yarn-obsessed aliens, the Woolies. Gallivant across 16 total stages, each containing an average of 300 screens, packed with wacky enemies and kooky mechanics. Dash through every nook and cranny of these vast stages as you search for yarn balls scattered throughout and make for the goal.

FATAL FURY SPECIAL

Pit 15 different fighters against each other!

This fighting game, released for the Super NES™ console in 1995, includes the original eight characters from FATAL FURY 2, as well as three new characters (Billy Kane, Axel Hawk, and Laurence Blood) and a new boss (Wolfgang Krauser). Additionally, three characters from the original FATAL FURY (Tung Fu Rue, Duck King, and Geese Howard) have returned to the fight. By building on the appeal from the previous game with its two-line battles, special moves, and powerful finishers, on top of further improving the series's formula, this game is truly worthy of the title "SPECIAL." And if you can meet certain special conditions, Ryo Sakazaki from the ART OF FIGHTING series will make a special guest appearance, which is noteworthy in itself!