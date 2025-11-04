Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

Following Halloween last week, Capcom has now released a Ghosts 'n Goblins Gala Fighter Pass for Street Fighter 6.

This pass (featuring some free unlocks) comes loaded with premium rewards including new EX Colours for Blanka and A.K.I., new titles, new challenger screen illustrations, sounds and effects, avatar gear, emotes, stickers, and perhaps most exciting of all, the classic game Ghouls 'n Ghosts.

"The Ghosts 'n Goblins Gala Fighting Pass is here, so take a key and come on in! Challenge opponents again and again to earn Premium Rewards like EX colors for A.K.I. and Blanka. Go ahead dauntlessly and unlock new Challenger Screen illustrations, Arthur's armor for your avatar, and more!"

You can see everything in action in the trailer above. Street Fighter 6 also recently teamed up with McDonald's and is giving out special colours for certain character outfits. You can find out more about this in our previous post. And if you want to know more about Street Fighter 6 on the Switch 2, be sure to check out our review: