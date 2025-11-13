We're now roughly six months into the life of the Switch 2, and we're starting to see multiple third-party launch titles go on sale on the eShop.

Following price cuts to titles such as CDPR's Cyberpunk 2077 and Capcom's Street Fighter 6, Square Enix is now offering 20% off its role-playing game Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster in select locations. This sale reduces it from the regular price of $39.99 / £33.99 to just $31.99 / £27.19, and ends next week.

Square Enix is also celebrating this sale by sharing the following "prequel scenario" featuring Tiz (illustration by Naoki Ikushima, scenario by Keiichi Ajiro):

Bravely Default originally made its debut on the 3DS, and this updated version comes loaded with not only the main adventure but also brand new minigames utilising Joy-Con 2 mouse mode. The game was also updated on Switch 2 last month, with various fixes, adjustments and improvements.

If you haven't already tried it out on Nintendo's new hardware, be sure to take a look at our review - we called it a solid refresh for the 3DS gem. Square Enix also rolled out a Switch and Switch 2 demo this week for the upcoming RPG Octopath Traveler 0.