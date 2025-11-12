Alongside a new story trailer today, Square Enix has released an eShop demo for its upcoming Switch and Switch 2 release, Octopath Traveler 0.

This demo will allow you to experience the opening of the new game, including the first chapter of three different story arcs from the "Retribution story, as well as the first chapter of the "Restoration story" (or up to three hours of gameplay).

Save data will also carry across to the full release when it arrives next month on 4th December 2025.

Here's some extra information about what you can expect in the demo:

The first thing you’ll do is design your protagonist, and play through the explosive introduction to the game. You’ll discover how a joyful town festival turns to tragedy, and how your hero embarks on a journey of restoration and revenge.