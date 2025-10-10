The Switch 2 had all sorts of third-party support at launch, and one of these titles happened to be the Square Enix role-playing game Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster.

This remaster comes loaded with not only the main adventure but also brand new minigames utilising the Joy-Con 2 mouse mode. Now, Square Enix has released the Version 1.0.2 update.

You can manually perform this update by clicking on the game's Switch 2 home menu icon. Here are the full patch notes courtesy of Square Enix's support page. It comes loaded with various improvements, adjustments, tutorial improvements and also addresses some bugs.

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD - Version 1.0.2 (October 10, 2025)

Version 1.0.2

This update is scheduled to become available at midnight on October 10, 2025 (JST). Update Contents ■ Improvements regarding connecting to the internet:

An issue that caused the software to disconnect from the internet when loading or waking from sleep has been resolved.

A “Communication in process” dialog will display and the software will wait to connect when changing maps after waking from sleep.

A “Communication in process” dialog will now also display when a connection is not yet completed after loading, and the software will wait to connect and check the status of friends and guests.

Friends and guests will now be restored when possible without waiting for a change of maps.

The behavior for automatically disabling internet connections after a communication error has been changed, and error details will now be displayed.

An Internet Connection Test option has been added to the Config menu, and the current connection status may be checked.

■ Adjustments to the Exchange Shop:

The number of tokens needed to exchange for all prizes has been lowered.

■ Achievement corrections:

An issue wherein dealing 9,999 damage or more to Orthros would not award the “9,999” achievement has been resolved

■ Tutorial improvements:

A “Press and hold” explanation now accompanies the button icon with initial job tutorials.

A tutorial now accompanies notes appearing for the first time when playing Luxencheer Rhythm Catch in the game corner.

■ Miscellaneous:

Other minor bugs have been addressed

If you haven't tried out this remaster on the Switch just yet, we called it a solid refresh for the 3DS gem. Here's our full review: