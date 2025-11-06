Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

At last, Sega has confirmed that Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches on 4th December 2025 for $69.99, right in time for the holidays (via Gematsu).

Note that a physical release, where the game is fully on the cart, will be following in early 2026.

Those of you who have already bought the game on Switch 1, you'll be able to purchase an upgrade pack for $10 (or your regional equivalent) — plus if you grab that pack before 10th December, you'll get a 50% discount. $5 it is, then.

Those of you who'll be grabbing the game on Switch 2 before 17th December will also get the Werehog Pack DLC as a free bonus.

Originally launching on the Switch back in September, Sonic Racing CrossWorld has already sold over 1 million units and has been receiving frequent guest character updates. Just today, Like A Dragon's own Ichiban Kasuga has joined the roster.

Our review of the Switch 1 version, penned by our very own Mitch Vogel, was full of praise for the karting and racing, but said the performance on the older console was "disappointing". The Switch 2 version should fix those issues, then...

And hey, someone here at Nintendo Life think it's better than Mario Kart World. Kirby, watch out, the hedgehog is back.

Will you be karting up in December with Sonic Racing CrossWorlds on Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.