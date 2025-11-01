Reminder: Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Gets Another Free Guest Character Today The Yakuza rep joins the race by Liam Doolan 45m ago Share:0 Update [Thu 6th Nov 2025, 12:30am]: Here's your reminder that Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds' new guest character Ichiban Kasuga from the Yakuza series is now available. Next time you boot up the game, you should be gifted this new character and his machine Dragon Brave. You'll also unlock some new themed songs, and his festival event will run from 7th November until 10th November 2025.