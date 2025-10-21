Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has already got a huge cast of characters and apparently Sega might not be done just yet.

Speaking to Polygon at the Brasil Game Show recently, the series producer Takashi Iizuka mentioned how DLC could potentially stretch beyond a year. It all depends on how much attention the game is getting from fans and the feedback the team is receiving.

Here's exactly what he had to say, noting how Sonic Team is also open to requests - from characters to other in-game adjustments:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

"People really like the game, which gives us the confidence to continue making more content...If enough people are coming in and playing it, there's conversations about the game. We have one year of DLC, we could do year two, we could do year three of DLC... Tell us what you want!.. These are the things we can do because it is an online game. We could add new gadgets, we could balance the game differently.”

Speaking of things like new DLC, Sega has also today announced the next free character update for this title will be arriving this week on 22nd October 2025. In case you missed it, it's Joker from the Persona series, along with a new themed festival.