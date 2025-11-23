Update [ ]: It seems we might have got to the bottom of this mystery. According to multiple online listings, Capcom will offer "Lenticular Editions" of Resident Evil Requiem for all platforms. So, not just for the Switch 2 but also the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.

Some listings describe this as being a "case sleeve" or "card" (featuring what is basically a changing picture, depending on the angle you view it from). This same type of card has also recently been featured in official Capcom advertising materials for the 'Deluxe Edition' of the game.

Some online listings outside of the US also show the Switch 2 game case with cover art matching its PS5 and Xbox counterparts. So, there you go - it seems there might not be special treatment for the Switch 2 version in this department.

If we hear any updates or developments, we'll let you know.

Original Story: When the Switch 2 version of Resident Evil Requiem arrives next February, Nintendo fans can look forward to a few extra goodies, such as a limited edition Pro Controller and eventually a themed amiibo.

As highlighted by many Nintendo enthusiasts online, it seems there could be another surprise. If you haven't already seen the title's cover art for the Switch 2 standard physical release, it's apparently looking a bit "different" from the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

As you can see below, the cover art on display for the Nintendo release features the game's protagonist, and FBI intelligence analyst, Grace Ashcroft.

As Nintendo Everything highlights, although the standard release may show different cover art here for Switch 2 physical copies, it seems Capcom has shown the same design for the Deluxe Edition of the game.

This cover on display here for the Switch 2 standard version has resulted in all sorts of speculation online, so if we find out anything else, we'll let you know. On Switch 2, Resident Evil Requiem is expected to offer the same gameplay experience as other platforms and will also be releasing at the same time on 27th February 2026.

It's also been previously confirmed the physical Switch 2 version is a Game-Key Card. Capcom will be offering a special 'Generation Pack' as well containing the new game, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil: Village (launching for Switch 2 on the same date).