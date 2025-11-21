Resident Evil fans have been pondering whether the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem will reintroduce series veteran Leon Kennedy, and while Capcom has remained tight-lipped on the subject, it has nevertheless confirmed that more legacy characters will indeed show up.

In speaking with WellPlayed, producer Masato Kumazawa stated that "there will be characters that have been involved in the Raccoon City incident involved in the game". Of course, it's still very much up in the air who exactly he's referring to here, but we can at least narrow it down a teeny, tiny bit.

"I would say that yes, there are going to be some characters from the past series to come in, but don’t over-expect or hype it. We can’t promise you anything about that, but the only thing I can say is that there will be characters that have been involved in the Raccoon City incident involved in the game."

The most likely candidates seem to be Leon and Claire Redfield from Resident Evil 2, but since Resident Evil: Outbreak's Alyssa Ashcroft is making an appearance, might we also see the likes of Kevin Ryman, David King, Yoko Suzuki, and more from the 2003 online entry?

Admittedly, we're doing exactly what Kumazawa-san said not to do – we're hyping ourselves up a bit too much. It's exciting stuff though!

The producer also gave some reasoning as to why Requiem will be taking players back to the ruins of Raccoon City. After portraying more rural environments in Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, he believes that going back to where it all began is "best for the fans".

Capcom will be broadcasting a new Resident Evil Showcase in early 2026, and while it seems likely that we'll receive more answers there as to which characters might show up, we kinda hope the team keeps everything secret until the game's launch in February.