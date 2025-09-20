Ever since the first big blowout Direct for the Switch 2 back in April, I’ve been itching to see an announcement for Resident Evil on the new console. It’s possibly my favourite series of all time, after all, so I’m eager to play the recent entries on a Nintendo console without having to connect to the bloomin’ Cloud. Heck, aren’t we all?
I’ve been banging on about it so much over online chats and meetings that I’m quite sure my colleagues were just about sick of it weeks ago. So you can imagine how much my excitement ramped up when rumours began to surface about not only existing RE Engine games making their way to Switch 2, but also the upcoming ninth mainline entry, Resident Evil Requiem.
Surely not, right? We’re Nintendo fans, for goodness’ sake; we’re used to getting ports of games months, if not years after their release on other platforms. That’s if they even get ported at all, of course. Which often isn’t the case. And that’s fine, y’know, we’ve got our own first-party games to enjoy, plus a plethora of incredible indie titles.
But then it happened. Towards at the end of the latest Nintendo Direct, atmospheric shots of spooky hallways emerged, followed by the ringing of a telephone. 'Is this Resident Evil?!' I asked myself. And, stone the crows, it was! Not just any Resident Evil either, but as rumoured, it was Resident Evil Requiem, launching day-and-date with other consoles on 27th February 2026.
This, in my opinion, represents a pretty significant shift for the Switch 2 early in its lifespan. As I said, we’re so used to getting ports of games long after their initial release on other platforms (or, in the case of Borderlands 4, just a few weeks later), but this is a major new entry in one of the biggest gaming franchises of all time – a franchise in which 4 of the 13 titles available on Switch were relegated to Cloud Versions. Yet there it was; a native port launching right alongside the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
There was once a time – very briefly, mind you – in which Capcom and Nintendo were besties, with the former bringing a bunch of exclusives to the GameCube, including the now-iconic Resident Evil 4. Thanks to lukewarm sales, it didn't last long, and with Nintendo subsequently going in a drastically different direction to Sony and Microsoft, flagship RE games just weren't a thing on Nintendo consoles anymore.
The success of the Switch did change things quite a bit, and Capcom has done an admirable job in supporting the system over the years, but from the customer's point of view, and from our point of view, Cloud Versions just aren't good enough, and it felt like Switch owners were still drawing the short straw. Now, we're back in the driver's seat, and it feels wonderful.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not expecting some major revolution in which every publisher suddenly rushes to launch their flagship games on the Switch 2, but the console’s remarkable success since its launch just a handful of months back has clearly made executives sit up and pay attention. This, along with the Switch 2's favourably comparable specs to the Series S has made immediate ports of new games a much more likely prospect.
Now, you could make the argument that Resident Evil Requiem isn’t the first ‘AAA’ game to launch day-and-date with other platforms. We had Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4 back in July, NBA 2K26 earlier this month, and EA Sports FC 26 is launching just next week. But let’s be fair, publishers would still be releasing sports games on the PS2 if they thought they could get away with it.
Seeing games like Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Outlaws, and Street Fighter 6 gave me a great deal of hope that the Switch 2 would be a good home for modern blockbusters, even if it means waiting just that little bit longer. Then Cronos: The New Dawn happened, and that felt like a good nudge in the right direction.
Resident Evil Requiem, though? Yeah, that’s on a whole new level. This is a big deal, and I sincerely hope it signifies a bit more openness from publishers to launch their games on the Switch 2 alongside other platforms.
It's also worth mentioning that we're getting 007 First Light in March 2026 alongside other platforms, and there's a good chance the untitled third entry in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy will also land day-and-date. Good things are happening folks!
Whether it continues is likely down to how well these games actually sell, so... Yeah, buy Resident Evil Requiem, everyone.
What do you think, dear reader? Will we start seeing more ports day-and-date with other platforms on Switch 2? Let us know with a comment.
Comments 25
Let’s see how it performs before we get too excited
As long as the devs can get a Switch 2 dev kit!!
I hope to see more. But we also need to see how it actually performs.
Yep, we'll definitely see way more games including big ones coming to Switch 2 on the same date as other platforms and even in the cases in which that won't happen most games should eventually come to the system and not as cloud releases etc. as long as their companies aren't opposed to it - as much as the capabilities of Switch 2 are of course appreciated in general, getting the games first and foremost and also sooner rather than later if not immediately is why I'm so glad for those (as for Requiem in particular I'm not sure if I'll get it personally or at least anytime soon considering its genre, but still)!
Nah, it’s always the same thing. At first, companies are eager to support the console and praise its power, but 2–3 years later they start saying it’s not powerful enough, and most third-party games begin skipping it. It happened to the Switch 1 and even to the Wii u to certain degree, and it's probably going to happen to the Switch 2 considering the the next Next Gen is coming out in 2 years.
In my eyes as development costs have gotten so ludicrous it would make sense to develop games for lower end hardware like Switch 2 and port up to more powerful machines to cast as wide a net as possible. Surely once you’ve already made a well optimized low end version it should be easy to scale it up on other machines? I hope that’s the tactic Capcom have taken with this game and how they’ll proceed going forwards.
It really does look promising, I hope it means more good ports of third party games.
While I'm enjoying Cronos, the framerate drops are pretty significant. I'm slightly worried about the performance of RE9. I know Switch 2 can be surprisingly powerful but devs need to do the porting right.
It's a great result for the Switch 2 and one that I hope continues.
I know some will bemoan performance but in reality as long as it is well optimised I hope these ports continue and we get more and more games day 1.
Still holding out hope it's coming to PS4 as well as that's presently my only way to play it.
even though crapcom tends to be lazy at times wen it comes to nintendo game versions but it seems their taking full advantage of switch 2 power especially since its between ps4 pro and ps5 power level.
I've got to say the first person RE were not the ones I was hoping for but I'll support the game anyway. I've played a good deal of 7 and liked it enough even though I prefer the third person games.
It's certainly a good sign and I hope it signals things to come but all signs point in that direction.
If they continue to sell well, there will be plenty of AAA ports regardless of quality.
@ToniK i agree some of the third party devs need to stop being so lazy and just take advantage of switch 2 full power/capabilities and we know it can be done since cyberpunk 2077 did it so can resident evils and others as well.
I’m torn on which console to get it on. On one hand, the fidelity of the PS5, but on the other hand, portability, which means not having to hide the game from my kids in the same way. Lol. I struggle playing grown up games these days.
I don't play RE games but this was good to see. Squenix should have mentioned FF7 parts 2 and 3 in the Direct but nice to know they're coming as well. Don't know when "next gen" is coming for Sony and MS, probably a year or 2 or 3, but as long as this gen keeps getting games, probably for another year or 2 or 3 after that, for a total of 5 or 6 years, Switch 2 should be getting a lot of 3rd party multiplatform support.
Don't forget to thank MS and it's Xbox Series S requirement. I'm thinking that's helping with some companies decisions to port to the Switch 2, they're already working on comparable hardware.
I'm guessing next gen MS either only puts out 1 hardware spec, or if there is 2 or more thry drop the requirement for equality. I think it's done their reputation more harm than good. Of course if it's helping out their bottom line thry may not care about their reputation.🤑
@somnambulance I get this totally. Switch 2 gives me much more opportunity to play but I do like the big screen 4k 60fps experience too.
I'm thinking getting it on Switch 2 right now but I can change my mind at the drop of a hat!
I'll be getting it day one as I don't have another console and want to support Capcom on this one.
It's been a long time since an RE game launched on a Nintendo system the same time as others, so I knew this was a big deal in itself.
Bold of you to assume we'll have the space to spare 👾🗝️🎴
I don't know, everyone complains about every port because it's 30fps and it's either needless complaining or a major problem. If people buy the ports there's going to be ports. If people do not buy it over frame rates that are perfectly fine, then eventually there will be no ports.
This will be one of the games I get alongside my Switch2 next year, cannot wait… assuming the game is actually good! I’m gonna assume it will be lol
@Nailz Capcom is usually pretty good with optimization and I think RE9 is NOT open world so the game should be optimized well. RE games in general tend to be optimized really well.
I think RE9 will run well (on all platforms) provided it isn't open world (which it probably isn't).
@Medic_alert I feel that way 100%. I’ve played RE exclusively on PS, but the opportunity to play it on the go is sort of tempting. Especially in February… where maybe I could take my Switch 2 to work for a “lunch break.”
