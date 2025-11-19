The Switch 2 has already got a decent library of demos, but if you were hoping to see something similar for Capcom's upcoming title Resident Evil Requiem, it supposedly won't be happening...at least right now.

Speaking to Australian game website Stevivor recently, Requiem's producer Masato Kumazawa revealed there is currently "no plan" to make a demo accessible to the general public "at this stage". The team instead wants to focus its energy on "finishing off the game", which is due out early next year.

"Our development team is just doing its best to make sure that it's creating the best quality game; to make sure that it's a fine product."

Although there's seemingly no demo planned for digital stores in the lead up to release, there has already been Requiem demos at events like the Tokyo Game Show. Past Resident Evil titles, such as Resident Evil 7, have also received demos to reel players in, and Capcom has even offered other game demos on the Switch 2 like one for Street Fighter 6.

So, no demo for now. If you are eager to see something before then, below is some handheld gameplay we captured at TGS this year. You can read more about the entire experience in our hands on preview. Resident Evil Requiem will launch for Switch 2 and other platforms next year on 27th February 2026.

