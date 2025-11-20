If Kirby's new track outing isn't your thing, perhaps you would rather return to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds to try out the new SpongeBob SquarePants Pack.

This paid DLC pack is now officially available on the Nintendo Switch. In case you missed it, it contains SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star as playable characters, a patty wagon vehicle, a themed Bikini Bottom course, new SpongeBob-inspired music tracks, and six different emotes for each character.

If you already own the Digital Deluxe Edition of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, you'll automatically receive this content. Else, you can purchase the Season Pass for $29.99, or the standalone pack for $5.99 / £4.99 (or your regional equivalent).

This latest DLC update will be followed by the Switch 2 game upgrade on 4th December 2025. Sega also recently lifted the lid on more free racers coming to the game. This includes NiGHTS (previously confirmed in official artwork), AiAi from Super Monkey Ball and two characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog IDW series. You can find out more about this in our previous story.