Sega this week confirmed Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds fans playing on the Switch would soon be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 version.

If you're wondering about the exact jump in performance and resolution, Sega has now shared some details about this in its official Switch 2 FAQ. This includes how the game performs across the docked and handheld modes, and what you can expect from the experience during split-screen multiplayer.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Switch 2 Edition Performance And Resolution

Docked mode, single and 2-player split-screen: 2560x1440@60fps

Docked mode, 4-player split-screen: 2560x1440@30fps

Handheld mode, single and 2-player split-screen: 1920x1080@60fps

Handheld mode, 4-player split-screen: 1920x1080@30fps

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

So, after being capped at around 30fps on the Switch, depending on the amount of players participating, you'll soon be able to enjoy Sonic's latest racer at double the frame rate. Of course, there's also the higher resolution and improved visuals.

The same FAQ reveals a 16GB storage requirement, as well as cross-platform matchmaking on Switch 2. And once again, the physical version will include the "full base game" on a 64GB cartridge.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition arrives digitally on 4th December 2025, and the upgrade pack for existing Switch owners is currently 50% off.