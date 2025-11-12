Ahead of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds release on the Switch 2, Sega has revealed more free characters are "coming soon".

This includes the previously confirmed character NiGHTS in December 2025, Super Monkey Ball's AiAi in January 2026, and last but not least, the Sonic the Hedgehog IDW duo, Tangle and Whisper, who are arriving in February 2026.

The next paid DLC (including SpongeBob and Patrick, a new course, and much more) will also be released later this month on 19th November 2025. Sega also mentions how there are even more exciting racers to be added in the future.

And once again, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds for the Switch 2 launches on 4th December 2025. This includes an upgrade pack for existing Switch owners, which is currently 50% off ($5 instead of $10, or your regional equivalent).