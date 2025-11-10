If you've been keeping an eye out for the SNES controller for Nintendo Switch Online, your time has come, friend.

Yes, the iconic controller is now back in stock via the UK 'My Nintendo Store' for £26.99. You'll need to ensure you're logged in before you add it to your basket (and be subscribed to NSO), and orders are limited to four per customer (which, to be honest, is pretty generous).

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

This thing was out of stock for bloomin' yonks, so if you're keen to pick one up, you'd best do it sooner rather than later before it sells out again.

A good way to keep an eye on this is via the brand-new Nintendo Store app for Android and iOS, which Nintendo launched just last week. It's not perfect, since each product takes you to an external browser for purchase, but you can at least see what's in stock at any given moment.

Nintendo most recently added Mario & Wario, Bubsy in: Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind, and Fatal Fury Special to the SNES library on NSO.