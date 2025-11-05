Nintendo has launched a storefront app – simply titled Nintendo Store – for Android and iOS, letting you browse everything including eShop titles, accessories, amiibo, apparel, and more.

Originally available exclusively in Japan as the 'My Nintendo' app, this has now been updated and reworked for worldwide use. It's not quite a dedicated experience, mind you, since clicking on any given product will take you through to the relevant page in your default browser.

That said, it's a good way to quickly see what's new and on offer, particularly if you enable notifications for new sales. You can also review your play activity for the Switch, Switch 2, 3DS, and Wii U. For the latter two systems, you'll need to ensure you link your Nintendo Network ID with your Nintendo Account, with play activity available prior to February 2020.

Interestingly, play activity for every game is broken down further than ever. Previously, either via console or the Nintendo Switch App, you could see how many total hours you'd sunk into any given game.

With the Nintendo Store app, however, it literally breaks this down into play activity each day. So you can see exactly how much time you've sunk into Hollow Knight: Silksong, for example, every day since its launch back in October.

Now let's check out the key features directly from Nintendo:

- Shop on My Nintendo Store – You can use this app to browse Nintendo Switch 2 / Nintendo Switch systems and accessories, physical and digital games, and other Nintendo products and merchandise—and then jump directly to My Nintendo Store to make purchases. (Note: Physical products are not available in all countries / regions.) - Get the Latest Info on Games – You can stay up-to-date with the latest news on Nintendo games, events, and more! - Receive Notifications About Sales – You can turn on push notifications for when items on your Wish List go on sale. - Review Your Play Activity – You can sign in with your Nintendo Account to see your Nintendo Switch 2 / Nintendo Switch play activity. If you had a Nintendo 3DS or Wii U system, you can see your play activity logged prior to February 2020. (Note: To view your Nintendo 3DS and Wii U play activity, you’ll need to link your Nintendo Network ID (NNID) to your Nintendo Account.) -Check in at Events – You can use the app to check in at official Nintendo stores and events and earn related rewards! Your check-in activity will also be accessible within the app.

The addition of the storefront app comes as Nintendo updates its financials for Q2 2026, confirming that the Switch 2 has already sold over 10 million units worldwide. It's also increased its forecast for the remainder of the financial year from 15 million units to 19 million units.