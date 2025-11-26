As we already reported earlier today, the NES and Game Boy Classics apps have both now been absorbed into the new — and very tidy — 'Classics' department with the new Nintendo Switch Online app updates, making everything nice and streamlined for retro gaming fans to dive into.

Besides the addition of a couple of new games for each system to boot, and the new ability to remap controls, there is another improvement lurking in the latest updates which may have flown a little more under your radar.

Yes, and as you can see from our screenshots, the CRT filter in both apps has now been updated with a newer CRT filter in line with that found in the rest of the library's offerings.

So, you've got rounded edges on the sides of the image itself, rather than the more abrupt, clean ones of the older filter, as well as a very subtle curve effect, the image now filling the height of the screen, and a warmer and gently crisper image. Honestly, stare long enough and you'll see it.

Hooray for incremental improvements!

Have you noticed any other improvements with the CRT update for the NES apps? Make sure to let us know.