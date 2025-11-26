If you've been wondering what's next for the Switch Online's 'Nintendo Classics' service, the November update is now available.

This latest update includes NES and Game Boy titles, with a total of four more games added to the service today. On the NES, there's Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos and Battletoads, and on the Game Boy, retro enthusiasts can look forward to Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters and Bionic Commando.

Switch Online's Nintendo Classics service for Japan has received the same four titles in this week's update.

To access these titles, you'll need to have an active base-tier Switch Online subscription. This update for the Nintendo Classics library follows the arrival of the original Luigi's Mansion for the GameCube app in October.