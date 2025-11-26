Nintendo has today released a new update for its Game Boy and NES app on the Switch and Switch 2. Not only does it bump the Game Boy app up to Version 3.0.0, but it also sees the NES app jump to Version 8.0.0.

With this comes a significant change. As many players have noted, the apps have been officially rebadged with the 'Nintendo Classics' branding - throwing the old "Switch Online" tag out the window. These were the last two retro Nintendo apps that had not yet been updated since the launch of the Switch 2 (excluding Sega's Mega Drive / Genesis library).

As part of this rebrand, and like the updates for the other retro apps, players have spotted some subtle changes and improvements. Perhaps the most notable one is the fact both apps now allow users to remap the buttons via the overlay menu when in-game.

You can see what else has been included in today's updates in our previous stories. This includes the games added to each app as well as a special Easter Egg for the Game Boy app.