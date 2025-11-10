We are still a good five months away from the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, but the rumour mill is already kicking into gear about Mario's next big adventure.

First, there was the rumour that an official trailer would be heading our way at some point this month, theoretically before Wicked: For Good arrives in theatres on 21st November. That was enough to get us excited, but its follow-up had us feeling a little more... mixed. Yes, we're talking about that leaked Yoshi design.

For those who haven't seen it yet, this weekend, US baking company Pillsbury revealed its upcoming 'The Super Mario Galaxy Shape Sugar Cookie Dough'. A harmless enough endeavour, if a little premature, but the big talking point is the presence of the big green dino on the front and back of the box.

Sporting a similar Illumination sheen to the character design spotted on a tie-in Old Spice bottle back in September, it's becoming increasingly likely that this is the Yoshi we'll all see in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie next year. Nothing is confirmed yet, of course, but we can only see so many pre-release promo products before we start to think that this is the real deal.

a look at Yoshi for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie via Pillsbury shop.topsmarkets.com/store/tops-m... — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-11-09T20:45:06.511Z

The big question now is, how do we all feel about this Yoshi design? The entire thing looks just about safe enough that we can absolutely believe it's true. It looks... like Yoshi, but the little scales all over his body are a nice little bit of detail, we suppose.

The stumbling point, and we're sure many of you will be in the same boat here, is those eyes. They are just so big. So white. So shiny. No matter which way we move our heads, it feels like those baby blues follow us around the room. How are we supposed to go about our daily lives with the knowledge that out there somewhere, Yoshi is staring at us?

But what do you think? Is this leaked Yoshi design everything that you would have hoped for in the Mario Galaxy Movie, or is it freaking you out a little? You can let us know your thoughts in the following poll, then head to the comments to share your full dino discussions.