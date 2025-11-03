If you're itching to see what The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will actually look like, then you might not have much longer to wait.

According to movie scoops outlet My Time to Shine (thanks, VGC), the next trailer for the upcoming flick will be presented before showings for Wicked: For Good. If accurate, this presumably means that the trailer will get its debut either on 21st November, which is when Wicked: For Good releases, or at some point beforehand.

Now, it doesn't sound like a very Nintendo move to just let the trailer play in theatres without any kind of build-up, so we'd imagine that there would be some sort of Direct showcase in which Miyamoto reveals the trailer himself, followed by Chris Pratt reiterating how much he just loves to stomp those darn Koopas.



The Mario Galaxy trailer will be attached to Wicked For Good meaning it will release online before November 21st! SCOOP:The Mario Galaxy trailer will be attached to Wicked For Good meaning it will release online before November 21st! pic.twitter.com/Rc9PeCnkC8 November 2, 2025

Whether this claim is accurate or not, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is releasing on 3rd April 2026, so Nintendo and Illumination will likely want to kick off the marketing campaign pretty soon.

The upcoming movie is a direct sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which released back in 2023. Actors Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Michael Richardson are all set to reprise their roles.

The movie's title was revealed during the most recent Nintendo Direct, during which the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. was recognised with several key announcements.