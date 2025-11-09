The Super Mario Galaxy Movie officially launches on 3rd April 2026, and Nintendo will be keen to ensure its marketing is on top form for the upcoming sequel. This will no doubt include keeping certain characters under wraps until the opportune moment.

Well... sadly, it seems someone's let the cat out of the bag a little bit too soon... or should that be the Yoshi out of the bag?

Yes, over on the Tops Markets website, the US baking company Pillsbury has uploaded a new product that blatantly shows two images of Yoshi from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. One shows the character taking centre stage on the front of the package with Mario himself striking his best 'Galaxy pose' in the background.

The other is on the back, showing Mario atop Yoshi's back as they soar through space. We also get a glimpse at some of the potential planets from the movie along with what we're assuming is a loose take on Rosalina's Observatory. And is that... Bowser Jr..? Yes, yes it is.

You can check out the images in the embed below, or head on over to the Tops Market website for a look at the original uploads in more detail.

pic.twitter.com/st0Q0GLZIw a look at Yoshi for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie via Pillsbury https://t.co/VAIYSAF9me November 9, 2025

It's also been claimed that a trailer for the new movie will be broadcast this month ahead of Wicked: For Good, with speculation pointing to a potential Direct presentation either on or before 21st November 2025.

If this is indeed the case, then we reckon it's a pretty safe bet to say that Yoshi will show up in some capacity.