Last week, we heard how Pokémon Legends: Z-A had become the "best-selling" physical game in the US of the year.

Now, in another update, Circana's video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella has shared official chart data for this same location, confirming the new entry in the long-running series was the best-selling game on Nintendo platforms in October 2025. This does not factor in the digital sales of the title.

It replaced Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 in the top spot, and Donkey Kong Bananza remains in third place.

Mat Piscatella: "Pokémon Legends: Z-A ranked 2nd overall during October and was the month’s best-selling game on Nintendo platforms. It launched as 2025’s best-selling physical game year-to-date."

As noted by Piscatella, Pokémon Legends: Z-A placed second behind EA's Battlefield 6 (which also made its debut last month) in the "best-selling games" for the US in October 2025.

Once again, this doesn't include the digital sales for Pokémon. Further down this list was Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 in 13th place (one rank higher than the previous month).

Piscatella has also shared some details about Nintendo Switch 2 sales growth in this location during October 2025:

"Video game hardware spending in October grew 36% when compared a year ago, to $351M. Switch 2 was again able to offset declines across Switch (-52% versus a year ago... Nintendo Switch 2 sold 328k units in October. It is 68% ahead of the sales pace set by the original Nintendo Switch and is 3% ahead of PlayStation 4’s previous record velocity."

Pokémon Legends: Z-A this week revealed more information about its upcoming Mega Dimension DLC. This will content will launch for Switch and Switch 2 on 10th December 2025. You can find out more (and check out the trailer) in our previous story here on Nintendo Life.