Update []: Back in September, NoA president Doug Bowser announced his retirement from the role, with Devon Pritchard stepping up as his replacement. Today is Bowser's last day in the big chair, with Pritchard starting the job tomorrow.
Well, they're both hopefully enjoying the company of friends and family on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day — we imagine Bowser handed in his golden keycard before the holidays — but on paper, at least, today's the last day he can nip back to HQ to grab his rare amiibo collection and sneak in some personal photocopying.
Yes, it's finally time to say 'so long'. All the best for the future, Doug!
Original Story: Nintendo has announced that the President and Chief Operating Officer of Nintendo of America Doug Bowser will be retiring at the end of the year, on 31st December 2025.
His replacement has already been named — Devon Pritchard, who has been at NoA for 19 years and is currently the Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Communications. As part of the move, Pritchard will also be joining the NoA Board of Directors and will become a Nintendo Co., Ltd Executive Officer when she takes over.
Other changes are coming, too: Satoru Shibata will be taking over as Chief Executive Officer, in addition to maintaining his position as Managing Executive Officer and Corporate Director of NCL. Shibata has been the president of Nintendo of Europe and Nintendo of Australia previously.
Bowser's departure is a bit of a surprise to us — he joined the company back in 2015 as the Vice President of Sales & Marketing, before taking over as President of NoA in April 2019 after Reggie Fils-Aimé stepped down.
Here is his statement:
“One of my earliest video game experiences was playing the arcade version of Donkey Kong. Since that time, all things Nintendo have continued to be a passion for both me and my family. Leading Nintendo of America has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am proud of what our team has accomplished in both business results and the experiences we’ve created for consumers.
Now, it’s time for the next generation of leadership and Devon’s track record speaks for itself. She is an exceptional leader, and her promotion is a testament to her strong performance and strategic contributions to the company’s growth. I have full confidence that she will guide the company to even greater heights.”
President of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, has thanked Bowser for his work with the company, saying that he brought "smiles to the faces of people connected to Nintendo."
"I would like to express my gratitude for his strong efforts. Devon, who will become the next president, has also made many contributions to Nintendo over the years." Furukawa continues, "I am confident that, like Doug, Devon will continue to support Nintendo’s important mission of creating smiles.”
Pritchard, who will be stepping into her new role on 1st January 2026, says that “I am humbled and excited to take on this new role. Doug has been a fantastic mentor, and I look forward to building on the incredible foundation he has helped establish."
Her history with the company has been varied, with roles across Business Affairs, Marketing, and Publisher Relations, and her aim is to put Nintendo fans first: "With characters and worlds that offer something for everyone, my focus will be continuing to build on Nintendo’s legacy of surprising and delighting our longtime fans, while at the same time welcoming new players into the Nintendo family.”
We wish Doug Bowser all the best for the future, and we're excited to see Pritchard step into the role.
There goes a perfectly-named Nintendo President.
Not exactly an exciting run as president, wasn't it? Ah well.
Hopefully Pritchard will bring the company towards the right direction, not sure what she's done with Nintendo before but I guess we'll see soon!
If I can say it in two words it’d be: 🚩
Two bowsers Two many
Surprising move indeed but all the best to Bowser in his retirement. Haven't loved a lot of what Nintendo has been doing in the lead up to and since the launch of Switch 2 though not sure how much, if any, really falls on NoA leadership. Good luck to Bowser's replacement. There will be a lot of criticisms like all NoA presidents get, fair or unfair.
Is she the first female president of Nintendo? If so, I’m excited and congratulations to her. I really hope she’s a lot better than Bowser.
I called this a few years ago when she was in Bowser's position before he was the new Reggie. Lol
Feels like Bowser had a short tenure but I guess he was there for a little while because he took over for Reggie in 2019-ish.
@N00BiSH Fair enough, when compared with Reggie. But he did make sure the Switch continued to sell well in NA, kept things going during Covid, and helped get the Mario Movie out the door, all while prepping for enough stock in NA for the Switch 2. Yeah maybe not glamorous, but solid leadership I’d argue!
She seems pretty cool, I like her smile and that she's been with the company for so long. I'm not entirely sure what all that role entails but I know Reggie's era felt a lot more fun than Bowser's simply because Reggie was Reggie so here's hoping it's a positive change for the company.
Bonus points if she can put the boot down on Japan's office with ideas like including Wii Sports for free with the Wii, etc. Bonus bonus points if she talks them into bringing themes and music to the Switch homescreen.
Bonus bonus bonus points if she can get all of the game announcement trailers to stop talking to me like I'm 5.
I don't really care who the President of Nintendo of America is as long as they don't make too many changes to what the brand is and what makes it special. Also...
Can you decide to finally let Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth Collection, and all the other Japanese games that had their US releases canceled, release now? Pretty please? 😢 I'm not sure whether Bowser was behind that or not.
@Summer235, she's the first female President of ANY Nintendo branch (I just Googled it)
So long, Doug Bowser!
So long, (Doug) Bowser!
No picture of Devon?
A lot of people believe what is happening at Nintendo currently is because of this dude. I don't doubt that the current economic conditions are driving this. It really must be stressful AF having to deal with that. Let's see what Devon does with NOA and best of luck. Gonna need it.
Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Communications
Oooomphhh... this doesn't bode well. More ultra greedy Nintendo.
His body wasn't ready.
She!?!? Yes!!!!! The world needs more lady leaders.
Here's hoping this one has a spine for NoA customers and a vision for something besides bankroll once they get a position to do so, unlike the completely invisible foot rug that was Doug Bowser.
I’m happy that she’s been with the company longer than Doug has been. It means she knows what makes it tick. She knows why people are such loyal fans. At least she should know. We’ll see how it plays out.
@N00BiSH at this point its hard to beat how much fun they had with marketing Reggie and other nintendo faces during the wii/wii u days. We had one nintendo direct where they poked fun at doug bowsers and that was it lol
I hope the new president is fun like Reggie.
@SpaceboyScreams Bonus bonus bonus bonus points if she gets Charles Martinet back as Mario.
@breach187
Do you also hope she blocks games from release in America like Reggie did?
https://youtu.be/uEFfc70f6rE?si=v7Njr1D7BlbHdexm
Here's a video of her giving a speech. She sounds more human and less of a corporate robot than Doug which is nice
@Yoshi3 tbh their marketing and PR has been terrible lately so that wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing. At least she's been with Nintendo 20 years and didn't come from EA like her predecessor.
My friend once told me that even Reggie was fired and didn't retire because he didn't meet the company's new profit vision. Now I'm starting to agree with him, since Nintendo increasingly wants more profit and not even Bowser has reached that level.
Retirement should just be an honorable way to send the CEO off with dignity.
@Willo567,
"Do you also hope she blocks games from release in America like Reggie did?"
And THAT is why I don't care for Reggie a whole lot like a lot of people do. It's cool that he fought for Wii Sports to be free and all, but at least to me, he's not the god that people make him out to be. But that's just my two sense 😉.
Glad we're moving on. When I first saw him in the 2019 direct, doing that whole joke on Bowser I thought it was a good sign of things to come. But he lacks the charisma of his predecessor. Never outreaches and only around to accept game of the year trophies. Nintendo of America has lost that spark without Reggie and Bill. Here's hoping she can bring half of what they brought.
People who think this means the money and finance issue like pricing the products are going to be fixed are kidding themselves. Thats a broken economy and todays finances. Only a little of it being mitigated is the best I can hope for.
I wonder If there was ever any annoyance internally over his last name being Bowser.
He will be lowered ceremonially into a pit of lava. Godspeed.
Very surprised to see Bowser retire. Obviously the time he's retiring in is definitely one of where people are getting more and more mad at Nintendo for even the slightest misstep, which obviously I do feel like he did kinda accidentally fall into flaming somewhat, but I feel like this is probably a case of Occam's razor. Hopefully Doug enjoys his retirement, only wish him well. Don't know much about Devon but super cool she gets to be the first female President of NOA! Always great to see more girlbosses in the industry and hopefully she'll do a great job in the following years.
@SpaceboyScreams According to Nate from Nintendo Prime. The themes and music were leaked in files. Datamined.
Plot twist: Her true name is Wendy.
I wasn't the biggest fan of his tenure but good luck in the future, Doug Bowser.
Anyone know if Devon Pritchard is a fan of Mother 3?
Whoa that's crazy! To me, it feels like he only took over from Reggie just yesterday.
@HammerGalladeBro Keeping the Koopa lineage going
I don't know what power the president of Nintendo has, but I know some changes I would love to see made with the company, and maybe this president can help with that. Here's hoping that she'll be a good president!
Doug Bowser was extremely forgettable after the titan that was Reggie.
Really short run for someone in that position, honestly.
Hopefully the new guy isnt so greedy!
Wait, Doug was both president and CEO so having a separate CEO is a new position at NOA they made for Shibata! Doug's role has been split. Sending over Shibata does a bit sound like NCL was unhappy with things and want to keep a closer eye on them/help them out.
Actually CEO is higher than president so Shibata is her boss probably.
@N00BiSH
Yea, the Switch years sure were boring.
Browser Jr's True mother?
😉
Incidentally Shibata gave a speech at DICE last week about "the direction Switch 2 is heading in" which might be interesting to hear/read in light of this news but I can't find it anywhere 😔 https://gonintendo.com/contents/52912-nintendo-s-satoru-shibata-speaking-about-switch-2-at-dice-europe
His princess is in another castle.
I feel like he was so distant from fans and a disappointment to me after Reggie. Bowser had a great name and may have done a great job (or not?) but I won’t miss him like I did Reggie, Iwata or even Howard Lincoln!
Wish him all the best though…
Pritchard is a Pikmin fan and got a special thanks in the Metroid Prime Remastered and Wii Punch Out credits. Shibata is a gamer too and used to host the European directs! I'm quite hopeful about both these hires.
(I know Doug Bowser claims to be a gamer but he twice said Zelda comes from Hyland and didn't seem to know a thing about Nintendo's games so I'm sceptical)
Glad we've got someone new in there, compared to Reggie it was a stepdown. Felt like he was too serious and not flexible enough with gamers owning multiple Switch consoles and owning digital games. I think Devon will bring a lot of positive energy and good vibes moving forward.
I’m just going to wish both fellow humans good luck in the next steps of their lives. Can we all go without mentioning anything about corporate greed and politics and that kind of crap for 5 minutes?
Apparently Pritchard is also on the board of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bellevue which "provides a fun and safe environment, with caring adults, for community youth when they are not in school" Nice.
@Summer235 That's what I'm thinking. It seems rather unprecedented in the gaming industry, overall.
@Yoshi3 Where would you expect the COO to come from? It sounds like an extremely logical step to me.
I honestly don't know any memorable moment this guy brought to the Switch or NOA (compare to Reggie Fils-Aime) other than him having the iconic Bowser surname but have a good retirement nonetheless. My hope is that Devon Pritchard bring some fun excitement to Switch 2 within NOA.
@Suketoudara She's been named as the COO. But it might be technically a step lower. I was thinking the same thing about this NCL guy being sent in. Perhaps it's just for assistance - though hopefully not because she's a woman - but I'm not sure exactly what was showing warning signs at NOA.
Hmmmm. My thoughts is that Doug Bowser did an "Okay" job, but not enough to renew his contract. Can also see NCL wanting someone back in the spotlight like Reggie with their PR; as it really needs a soft reset after jestures at the Switch 2
Having someone from the DS days could help quite a bit in terms of getting that Whimsy Nintendo back. in any case, good luck Pritchard and so long, Bowser!
@AussieMcBucket Considering we already had Reggie as a POC, I doubt it's because she's a woman. I'm think NCL is wanting an extra hand to fix the PR that's on the decline.
@AussieMcBucket Just speculating but I wonder if NCL might have been unhappy about the amount of negativity, hate and drama surrounding Switch 2 in the US. Granted a lot of it has been due to decisions probably made by NCL but Nintendo of America's god awful, confusing or non existent communication recently doesn't help. Interesting Pritchard's background is in PR and Shibata being someone who was very in touch with the fans back in the day, hosting tne NOE directs with Iwata style humour and fun.
Hard to say what a change in NoA's leadership really means for us. Bowser's reign definitely hasn't been my favorite era of Nintendo, but I can't deny it was a massively successful time for them as a company. Plus, most of the decisions I wasn't happy with likely came from the folks over in Japan.
I also know approximately nothing about this new president, but being a company veteran from back around my favorite part of their history certainly doesn't hurt. I don't envy her new position given both the global and Nintendo-specific issues she'll have to deal with, but I hope she proves worthy of it.
I hope Pritchard can fix the issues that are plaguing the company right now. Good luck.
@SaltySpitoon957 Most of the problems that can be fixed are mostly PR.
I'm sure the responses and expectations will be totally reasonable oh wait we're already being weird in various ways because it's a woman. Gamers lol.
NoA has pretty much been on autopilot since Reggie left so any shakeup could be interesting. Or it might be more of the exact same which is honestly not that bad.
He had the perfect name for the job, but best of luck to him for whatever he wishes to do next. And Congrats to Devon.
@PikminMarioKirby The head of Nintendo USA has no real power it's just to shut up one of their biggest markets and pretend they do.
I also don't think American members realise the significance of Satoru Shibata becoming CEO of NOA. He was very much an Iwata style leader at NOE and extremely passionate about gamers, even indulged in Professor Layton and Phoenix Wright cosplays in some of the European Directs! He loved those kind of games. Shibata is great.
@Suketoudara OK i'm sold Nintendo is back
To me it seemed like Reggie was an actual gamer and Bowser a very casual gamer at best. I do think probably that the head of NoA has little say compared to Japan, but we know that Reggie had enough pull (and smarts) to demand WiiSports be a pack-in. Helped save Nintendo. And America is obviously the largest market. Many things lately have given me pause for the first time as a Nintendo fan.
I think the biggest thing yet to give me pause is not the higher prices, but the lack of “Nintendo extra quality/polish/detail” to go with those price increases. I’ll pay extra for the Nintendo Seal if it continues to mean what it always did
@NatiaAdamo Their PR IS pretty bad. Remember when Doug Bowser pulled a Don Mattrick and suggested that if you can't afford a Switch 2, just buy a Switch 1? That was embarrassing.
Well it’s time to enter a new era for Nintendo!
And yeah looking back at previous directs Doug didn’t exactly appear a lot in direct. Just the first one where They made a gag regarding him having the same name as Bowser from the Mario series. So here’s hoping we get to see some more personality from nintendo.
@Suketoudara Ok yep I’m excited for this new era!
Can't say I will miss this guy. He has the name, but not the fame, or the game. Dude just showed up in one Direct, explained why Mario Kart World is 80 dollars, and left.
Yes I know he did a lot more than that. But he really doesn't feel like a good addition to the Nintendo team, in my opinion.
Best of luck to Devon Pritchard though! Hope she will come up in a Direct sometimes.
@Suketoudara Let's wait and see, though that looks promising.
For anyone wondering, Bowser is NOT the president of the company as a whole, a guy named Shuntaro Furukara is. He is largely responsible for the company's decisions, even now, which is why I am hopeful for the next president of the company (not just the American division).
Honestly, I feel bad that Doug Bowser is retiring, not only because his last name is jus that good a match but also because his run i so short.
I also wonder if some of his criticisms actually came from Reggie or even the original Nintend of Japan.
Bowser's tenure as COO definitely made Nintendo of America feel a lot more corporate and lost a lot of a charm during the 2000s & early 2010s. Still, he did have a relatively successful run in leadership and wishing him the best.
@NatiaAdamo What's POC? President of Company? Hopefully you're right.
That could be, but she does have executive experience. Seems a little unnecessary. Reggie and Doug held the same roles she had before taking the big chairs.
@Suketoudara You're making some interesting observations. You could be right about the PR situation. But I'm not sure Japan has the secret fix for America's issues. No offense to them. I just think there may be some cultural differences, particularly in business.
And yeah, when I clicked the link you shared, I saw who this guy is. He always seemed cool with Europe. So maybe it will be overall a positive thing. Obviously we're all just speculating.
I think we all ought to appreciate that Fils-Aimé and Iwata were a rarity in any company. They shared a very close and good-working relationship, and they were both very public-facing with big, charming personalities. That is atypical. I miss it too, but I'm not sure we should knock others for not being them. Adjust our expectations for leadership in business? Sure! But Doug Bowser probably did his job well, just not in the way that his predecessor did.
Bowser is such a fitting name for the man. …AND STAY OUT!
@Bass_X0 I am so glad someone else thought of that. 😂
@AussieMcBucket types “Iwata” in google. Mhhh … ohhh I see.
@MatthewTaranto
I like your line of questioning.
Good riddance. Bro had 0 charisma, 0 presence, and did nothing but make the lives of everyone around him actively worse.
Glad we're getting a president who seems actually fun and has experience with Nintendo rather than being an EA leech.
@SpaceboyScreams “ Bonus bonus bonus points if she can get all of the game announcement trailers to stop talking to me like I'm 5.”
Seriously. I’ve been wondering why they’re doing this. It’s unwatchable. Get us excited for the games, already!
So long! Not sure if we are getting someone better though…. NoA seriously needs another Reggie…or even Reggie himself. How about Bill Trinen?
In the words of Mario: So long'eh Bowser!
I know most people have heard that sound differently (if you know then you know) but thats how it always sounded to me.
While I feel Doug Bowser has been kind of one-note after Reggie - besides his beyond perfect surname naturally - I do wish him a good retirement. Even if he didn't have Reggie's presence, I'm sure leading NoA hasn't been easy.
I wish Devon Pritchard good luck in her new role. I'm sure it was well earned. She has some big shoes to fill. Plus...We're getting Shibata!!! Some of us crazy Yanks do recall how much fun he was in historical NoE Directs!
@Yoshi3 Iwata was in corporate planning before becoming CEO. And he was hand-picked by Hiroshi Yamauchi.
Also, Reggie oversaw their sales and marketing before assuming his CEO position. As did Doug Bowser before him. Shibata still manages marketing for the company.
I mean he only got the job because of his name and meme potential obviously….
Also very disappointed they didn’t hire someone called Mario.
Take a Bow-Sir!
@Pak-Man I was about to say that too 🤣
Must be Doug saw an opportunity to retire at 60 years old. Good for him, hope he enjoys the off time. He looks like the kind of guy who started his professional career off quick to retire when he wanted to anyway.
My dad retired before he was 60 from education. He's enjoyed more than a decade of doing what he wants now, especially traveling 4-5 times a year.
@SpaceboyScreams she's been with NOA for about 19 years, so she was there during Reggie's time. I wouldn't get your hopes up too much, but you never know. However, I don't think we'll see another Reggie type of personality at Nintendo again. I think we'll still get corporate speak, but you never know what NOA might be able to offer Nintendo Co in the future.
This guy was a weak leader, his tenure was brief.
Good. I became more alienated from Nintendo than ever, under his watch.
Not sure who exactly is to blame, but different can only mean better in this case.
@SpaceboyScreams lol good call on the condescending tone.
While they're at it could they please stop showing a trailer and then immediately showing it again while a developer describes everything?
Bowser always seemed less interesting and more “corporate” than Reggie. Hopefully this new woman can express a little more personality.
Doug was so quiet, I almost forgot he was the president of NOA. Devon Pritchard has a bigger personality, she may be what NOA has needed in a president since Reggie retired.
Now that Doug is out, time for Devon to do what it does best.
@FrenchVaniIIuxe She has experience at Nintendo. Almost 20 years. Reggie never made a game, and he was a hell of a president.
@FrenchVaniIIuxe NOA doesn’t make games either. It sells and markets them. She’s the Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. How is she not qualified?
…I hear he Doug his own grave.
(I’ve heard nothing I just wanted to make a dumb pun)
@FrenchVaniIIuxe Y’know Doug Bowser didn’t actually make Bowser’s Fury, right? Nor did he make Bowser’s Inside Story.
…Although if that’s not the name of his memoir I’ll be sorely disappointed.
@FrenchVaniIIuxe the same way anyone is qualified to be president of a business: by being good at business.
Bowser was / is terrible, he is from EA. Glad he is gone. But the new one I've never heard of.
I LOVE that a woman is stepping into the position. Can’t believe Bowser is leaving already!
This is interesting but I don't think it will change anything.
@michellelynn0976 where do you know from that she has a bigger personality? we know nothing about her...
So long Grey Bowser.
He's wearing a grey suit. Let me have it.
@Beetlebum91 Ohhh, of course. I knew that. I was stuck on business title acronyms.
No, it doesn't matter at all. That goes without saying. Hm, maybe it should go with saying. :/ But I also submit that it would still be different with a woman. I'm talking societal stigmas and prejudices. For an example, see how America elected Obama yet absolutely balked twice at a woman president. That's not a perfectly concrete bit of evidence, but I do think it matters. Heck, black men were allowed to vote (at a diminished representation) before any women were given the constitutional right.
I’ll admit that I didn’t dig Doug.
I'm happy with this change.
Worst case, Nintendo continues to behave like they have for years now - much more corporate and greedy and removing almost all the fun, but at least there is a chance things could be different, even if only a little.
Good Riddance.
Doug had to go, the botched communication and release of Switch 2 from a marketing side has been pretty bad. The entire operation is now really fully run by Japan now anyway so the days of US president fighting back are over. Remember it wasn't Japan that was running those terrible Wii U ads in English speaking countries.
The VERY first thing that needs to change is a top down fix of communication and strategy around Nintendo Directs. Leakers are going to leak, surprise and delight is going only go so far. What would the reception to Metroid Prime 4 be if by the third trailer they showed off the bike and open areas? Why wait so long.
What would the reception be to DK Bananza if they showed off the Pauline DK hook earlier. They should have been saying it was the EAD Tokyo team from the off.
They showed WAY too much of MK World in the Switch 2 direct only to repeat themselves in the Direct. Why have a direct then?
Hiding the costs, game key cards and other unpleasant news so YouTubers and game press can totally control the narrative even to the point where there was misinformation about the prices. Not good. And they stayed silent way too long while this was happening.
They NEED to sort out marketing and communication, the games, the direction of the company, the prices are totally out of their hands.
Wish reggie back to nintendo, it's really fun when he's there, just like ps4 era is fun when shu yoshida is the leader of ps4 first party games development 😕
I wish Furukawa’s term would end and they’d bring in an engineer, designer or artist to be President.
I guess he cant be worse than this corporate dude
@Suketoudara sort of relatable, but also in a way that she could be just my direct collegue... so what it says about her leadership I don't know
As we don't really know what a NOA president really does.. are they just translating orders from kyoto or do they have their own policy.. I mean NOA made Wiisport a packin game in 2006, but apparantly noa 2025 was capable of doing that this year
Hopefully he won't be caught kidnapping princesses next year... Or his replacement.
Maybe this change of leadership will result in less censorship (ie, "content guidelines") from NoA? Ah, who am I kidding? This new lady will probably double down on it.
Doug Bowser was so invisible, I almost completely forgot about him. Hope his replacement will bring back at least a bit of the old goofiness that has been sorely missed since the golden days with Iwata San. I wish Doug the best!
@jojobar To be fair, the only condition she need meet to have a bigger personality than Doug Bowser is ‘having a personality at all’.
(Sorry Doug)
Part of me wonders whether it’s reasonable that we expect the top corporate suits to be entertaining and likeable. They didn’t sign up to be entertainers.
But… this is the entertainment industry, and both Iwata and Reggie really embodied a sense of playfulness that people associate with the Nintendo brand.
Koizumi and (to an extent) Miyamoto have done a decent job is stepping in to fill Iwata’s place in the Directs. It would be good if someone from NoA could bring some of Reggie’s energy to the company, too.
At the very least, as @SpaceboyScreams has said, please stop making the game announcements so cringe. I can’t bring myself to watch the English language Directs because of them.
Genuinely surprised Nintendo Life didn't run this story with the title of 'Shock Bowser Resignation' for maximum views. One of the few times they could probably be forgiven for click baiting, since Doug's name is probably the only thing most folks will remember about his tenure.
@SwitchplayerJohn In what way did he botch the Switch 2 considering its a big success so far?
That was pretty quick, I thought he would have a ten year long run at the minimum.
I hope the new girl does a good job. I personally don't care if the presidents have as much of a known presence as Iwata and Reggie, I just care if the games are good.
As much as I strongly disagree with certain things Nintendo of America specifically did (the cancelled games like Neptunia and Death end first and foremost, the further censorship of the contents of games etc.), I still wish the best to all the people mentioned in the article in whatever they'll do next - of course hope the company will improve going forward when it comes to the abovementioned aspects and in general, but that's regardless of this change!
By the way, glad to see Shibata-san's contributions (and also Pritchard's although I didn't know about those) to Nintendo in general and especially Nintendo of Europe including the fun ones have already been mentioned - absolutely loved his appearances in the European Directs back in the day!
@Yoshi3 is a marketing company first and foremost.
Real shame but probably due. Like many of us, I often sit in on senior management meetings at Nintendo of America, and Doug has failed to inspire the team. Hoping and expecting Devon to get the room flowing again with energetic ideas that streamline growth through efficient decisions, which maximize revenue to allow for greater synergy between the Japanese and American sides of the business.
He was AWFUL to South and Central América.
No one will miss him.
I am always genuinely shocked how much people love Reggie. He always came across to me as a fake PR robot and the years since he’s left nintendo have just reinforced that to me.
@Yosher
No, he just said when you play/watch the direct MKW, you will know why it is $80.
I played it, it isn't even worth the $50 I paid!
@Spider-Kev I mean, I do think it's worth $50 at least, personally. But definitely not $80.
Fair enough on the statement though lol
“So long! Gay Bowser!”
this is so surprising, I didnt really hear often about him, but it takes a certain kindof person to be the lead of a company. i hope he finds his other dreams and successfully chases them!
as for devon, she seems like a good fit, im excited to see more of her.
I’m not normally one to plug Kit and Krysta content, but they’ve put out a video on this which is fairly insightful (if a bit on the long side). Worth a watch.
https://youtu.be/Y9fW2TGXxco?feature=shared
Good riddance. Doug used everything he learned during his time at EA and screwed everything up. This new person seems pretty promising though.
Eh well, it doesn't seem that long ago he was hired, but time flies and all that.
I really didn't mind Doug Bowser all that much as far as him filling the role after Reggie. I do think his leadership and public appearances didn't really fit the whole Nintendo vibe though, but that may just be because Reggie made such a lasting impression.
Maybe Devon Pritchard will bring more life to the US presentations and public appearances. I also hope Doug is able to make a final send-off message at The Game Awards before he leaves, or maybe a short presentation introducing Devon on the YouTube channel.
@foursider Nintendo needs better leaders. What’s between their legs doesn’t make a difference.
Aw, so long, Mr. Bowser (no I am not saying the thing). Best of luck to Devon, as well. Am I the only one who thinks she looks like Amy Adams, by the way?
Good.
I don't want scumbucket business types. The best leaders of Nintendo were ex-developers from Nintendo's lower ranks. Ever. Single. Time.
I mean it's definitely the leadership on the Japan side that's making Nintendo so terrible right now. I don't think it matters which lapdog runs the American branch.
@JayJ @Vortexeo It's crazy to think Bowser was only there one year less than Reggie.
Nintendo sure likes Sales & Marketing people being President. lol
I wish him a nice retirement, he chose to be a more behind the scenes president, though it's just harder to gauge his impact when he's not as in-your-face as Reggie was. I'm sure he did his best in the role and was fairly successful, which was make the shareholders a mountain of cash in the US of A.
@ShieldHero If Reggie was as cool as people thought he was, every system would have come with a free Bigfoot Pizza.
Met this guy at a Gamestop managers conference. He took the time to talk to all of us and gave us a free Switch!
@N00BiSH The royal Koopa line is as strong as ever!
@ROMhaiku She also needs to leverage AI for a paradigm shift!
I take it Robert Waluigi was unavailable
I hope she does well. I've never felt any presence or impact from Doug Bowser as NoA president.
@jojobar Interviews.
Only reason anyone knew about him was cause of his excellent name lol. Regardless I'm kinda surprised that he stepped down without reason.
Perhaps a upcoming scandal or blackmail?
Yea im a conspiracy theorist...
In all seriousness I hope the new president does well. Im not a fan of switching generals if the battle is going fine but who knows...
Nobody in charge of regional arms of Nintendo has any say in what games they make, so no point slating Doug Bowser because you’ve not liked the games over the last 6 years so much.
@PinderSchloss Yeah that is crazy, it seems like Reggie made such a big impact and became such a well-known figure, while Bowser was just a blip on the radar and seemed like he just came and went.
@RedfromKanto Is the battle really going fine? Not so sure. I don’t even recognise this company anymore.
Sure, things look good financially, but they probably know people are starting to see through them. And what better way to boost their “family-friendly” image than by putting someone with a friendlier face in charge?
@PinderSchloss
Point taken. I meant for nintendo. We all know they don't really much about our criticism as long as sales are good. That was evident with the most recent mario galaxy reboots for 3rd console in a row now for the 40th anniversary of mario.
Sad to lose someone like Doug Bowser, especially for his iconic name! I doubt there will be much practicable change with the new person. Nineteen years already with Nintendo portends a continuation of previous leadership. I much prefer this than a para-koopa drop in and upsetting the Nintendo magic.
@foursider What does this have to do with anything?
Lots of "so long" jokes. But none had it quite right in my opinion: So long, D. Bowser!
Devon will have some uncharismatic shoes to fill. While Nintendo is doing better in a very significant sense than under Reggie and Iwata, those guys definitely had charisma and charm that has been lacking since.
Well, so long Bowser
The new CEO must bring something better.
And he spent his last day getting thrown into bombs, by the tail, but not before setting Mario's butt on fire!
A real shame they fired Reggie years ago.
His speech at the game awards was one of the most insincere things in an event full of fakeness. He made me dispise the business side of Nintendo even more than I already did under Reggie.
Best of luck to his successor. I hope she understands that they're losing people (whilst gaining many new ones).
Just don't censor or ban my games and force every game sent to shops to be physical proper. Plain and simple. That's the least I can ask for from the successors
I don't think anyone will quite match Reggie, but I'd love to be proven wrong.
The guy taking over should have been called Mario. Sorry Nintendo, you’ve missed a real opportunity
Edit: looking back I cracked this gag like 100 comments ago. Dad joke level lols
The next President's name will probably be Mario.
I see people beat me to it 🤣
Never had an issue with Mr. Bowser. Of course it was always fun to have a Nintendo leader with that surname! I wish him and Devon (nice name) a good time. Having Europe’s Satoru Shibata might be interesting. I wonder if that Goomba is still stalking him?
